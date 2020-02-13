The new reality series from Netflix, Love is Blind, is not a conventional dating show. Although it follows a group of singles who get to know each other before they finally get married, similar to for example 90 Day Fiancé or Bachelor in Paradise, it comes with one big catch: they all get engaged before they ever see each other. Suitably enough, it also has an unconventional release schedule.

The first five episodes are on February 13 at 3 pm ET, the next four follow a week later on February 20 (also at 3 pm ET), and the two-hour final arrives on February 27 (again, at 3 pm ET) . In the first five episodes, viewers meet the singles and see them communicating through individual “pods” with a shared door. They can hear each other, but they cannot see each other. Only after they are engaged can they meet in person for the first time.

After the grand unveiling, all couples travel together to grow their connections – a sort of pre-honeymoon. They spend the next four episodes planning their upcoming weddings, meeting each other’s families, and trying their real-world relationship before finally walking down the aisle in the final … or running away. The trailer shows a woman fleeing her wedding while shouting that she “cannot do this”, so you can assume that not every ceremony will end happily.

Unfortunately you cannot skip to see how things will end up, as you could with traditional Netflix drops. But yes, they have to build up tension somehow, right?