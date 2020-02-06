Advertisement

Undercover season 7 seemed to be one surprise after another for Captain Lee Rosbach. Although he knew the crew was arguing, he later admitted that he had no idea how bad the toxicity was.

Rosbach has often told that he is unaware of much that happens after hours on the boat. Most fights take place when the crew is in town with cocktails and usually nobody shares what really happens to Rosbach the next day. The recordings of season 7 are therefore extremely illuminating for the captain, who is still shocked with viewers.

Captain Lee Rosbach Karolina Wojtasik / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

He blogged about the incidents while they are being broadcast, but the last aggressive action against chief stew Kate Chastain was perhaps the last straw for Rosbach. He heard that chef Kevin Dobson kicked sand in Chastain’s face during their last trip on an island in Thailand. And he seems to be nothing less than completely ready.

The boys had fun (the women didn’t)

While deckhands Tanner Sterback and Brian de Saint Pern insist that the island party was a blast, Courtney Skippon and Chastain stew said this was the last place they wanted to be. “Honestly?” Rhylee Gerber says. “I mean, I don’t care about these people, so the last place I want to be is stuck on an uninhabited island with them?”

The boys remember that chef Kevin Dobson was extremely drunk. Cameras capture Dobson in an attempt to string a sentence together, but can only produce gibberish. “As if he couldn’t even walk,” Saint Pern remembers. Sterback suddenly remembers that Dobson said “something mean” to Chastain. Even the Saint Pern could not remember what he said.

Chastain had no trouble retrieving the comment. “First he says:” Let’s take photos together! “I kind of like:” Okay, great. “But then she says he suddenly says he doesn’t like her, which completely changed the mood.

And here comes the sand

Rosbach looks upset and hears Chastain telling the evening. “Did he tell you that?” Rosbach asks looking angry. But Chastain says she returned by telling Dobson she didn’t like him either. Finally she told him that Dobson was not a good hunting chef, but more a baker.

“I was stuck on an island with a bunch of men who had no respect for me all season,” she says. She shared what happened to Rosbach and added that after she gave it back to Dobson, she sat down in a chair in the sand. “And Kevin kicked sand in my eyes,” she says.

After Dobson had kicked sand in the general direction of Chastain, the Saint Pern quickly warned him. But Dobson does not really remember the incident. He first asks producers if it has been recorded on camera. Producers roll the images. “OK, well then I did,” he says with a grin. Bosun Ashton Pienaar sits close and laughs hysterically.

But Chastain and Rosbach don’t laugh. “I’m really surprised about that,” Rosbach says worriedly. Dobson is trying to rationalize what happened, but the move may be the last straw for Rosbach. Gerber says that although Dobson kicked sand at Chastain, she was not entirely sure that he had an evil intention behind the action.

