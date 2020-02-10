Advertisement

LesPark is an Asian-based lesbian dating app that has become increasingly popular since its launch in 2014. One can say with certainty that a dream for queer women has come true.

It is a social networking app for lesbians, bisexuals and trans women. There are currently ten million users worldwide.

In other words, an entire app, a repeat, an entire app dedicated to queer women. No more preference for “Search for women only” in a “Straight” dating app.

Advertisement

The app is designed to help queer women find romantic partners and focus on one-on-one interactions to create real connections between people.

The LBT + Community has already downloaded the app more than 10 million times, with more than 150,000 downloads from 30 countries.

Whether you find friends or love them, this app has you covered.

With the dating app, you can report on daily life from your breakfast to your fitness routine and share your love story – of course after you have met the woman of your dreams on LesPark – with your followers.

You can also report on your life, post pictures and videos, interact with fans in Rice Park and take part in various groups and events in your area.

“Show your talent, you can show yourself and become a real superstar,” say the developers.

While some social media offerings call it hollow and superficial, LesPark has been specifically designed as a place where users can talk freely about their mental health and issues affecting them.

If you are looking for buddies, you can use the free app to find like-minded friends on the app’s homepage.

With the “Follow” and “Nearby” functions, you can easily establish contacts with local people with similar interests.

Find friends with an LGBT + app. What a concept!

The developers of the mobile app have described LesPark as a place where you can “make friends, become opinion leaders and share your feelings with other community members”.

For women who are already in a relationship, the “Lovers Park” is a function with which you can record your love story and share it with your LesPark friends.

“In LesPark you will be your freest self.”

The app was designed as a safe place for queer women to discuss “feelings and secrets” that may be difficult to share with family and friends.

Users can speak openly about problems they may be facing and “connect to the world 24 hours a day”. This is invaluable to those in the LGBT + community who may feel isolated or alone.

This app is free and not just limited to dating. It is therefore ideal for everyone who is looking for LGBT + friends and for anyone who is looking for love.

There are a number of groups in the app that users can use to locate events and activities based on their location, where they can meet regularly with other LGBT + women in their area.

Do you offer queer women the opportunity to make friends or fall in love? This is an app that can do both!

Lesbian influencers can also become LesPark partners – YouTube couple Bria and Chrissy have a public LesPark ID that allows users to view and interact with their posts.

LesPark’s motto is “Live for Love” and they have set themselves the task of “creating a platform for lesbians, bisexual women and transsexuals on which they can record and share their lives”.

Since its introduction six years ago, the all-women app has expanded functions such as video chats and live streaming functions.

The cell phone app includes a quick connect function that works with a swipe system to the right or left, so users are familiar with the user interface when looking for the perfect match.

Members have the opportunity to earn money with live videos and share videos with other app users on a daily basis in order to capture “their unforgettable moments”.

While nerves can easily ease from fake launch accounts, LesPark developers search all users to identify and remove trolls.

The app has since expanded to a branch in Taiwan with a number of creative outlets, including a fan meet tour with famous LesPark streamers that spanned nine cities and over 1,000 fans.

LesPark is now available on the App Store and Google Play.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WjraCj3ddlo [/ embed]

Advertisement