Advertisement

Every year Chris Harrison claims that the upcoming Bachelor season will prove to be the most dramatic ever in the show’s history. But thanks to a new Reddit theory about Peter’s Bachelor’s end, he may finally be telling the truth this year. From the very beginning Peter has claimed that his final cannot be spoiled, so many theories spread like wildfire about how his journey could possibly end. Has the season not been filmed yet? Could Hannah B. come back again? Every possible angle seemed to be considered – except for one, until recently, and it is perhaps the wildest theory of them all.

The theory was first presented on Reddit by user krallie, who speculated that Peter would not choose one of his participants or Hannah B. Instead, the theory suggests that he ends up with Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca, and while you might be tempted to immediately ignore the possibility, the evidence behind the claim is actually quite convincing. To begin with, Peter and Julie spent New Year’s Eve together and even shared a meal with their families. A photo of the meeting was shared by Peter’s father on Instagram, in which Julie was tagged, along with the caption: “New Year’s Eve lunch with the gang at Carmine.”

It is understandable that Peter would spend a lot of time with producers before the show, but dinner with the family feels rather intimate. It may indicate that their relationship has developed behind the scenes into something more.

Advertisement

The Reddit user also noted that Julie had recently been tagged in a photo with her wearing a Seattle Seahawks hat – Peter’s favorite team. (He even has a tattoo to prove it!) Of course, she may have been a Seahawks fan before ever knowing Peter, but some evidence is simply impossible to ignore.

There are many other examples on the Reddit page that really make it seem more than likely that Peter and Julie are currently together. However, not everyone is a believer in this theory, especially when it comes to Reality Steve, who is not only not convinced by the evidence, but fully convinced that it is not true.

“Go make this as simple as possible for everyone, because it’s all I get now,” he tweeted on February 8. “It is waste, this is absolutely nothing, it makes no sense and people are desperate for straws end of end is not out yet. Hope things clear up.”

He does not explain the reasoning behind the statement, but given his impressive track record with regard to bachelor spoilers over the years, his opinion is certainly worth considering. Fans will somehow find out during the final, but of all the theories that are currently there, this is certainly the most fun (and intriguing) to consider.

Advertisement