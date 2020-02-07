Advertisement

New Delhi: A Hyderabad-based digital platform created to promote literature and products related to Hindutva has been a resounding success with more than 15,000 books sold in the past seven months.

The platform – HindueShop – was launched in June last year on behalf of a group of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers in Hyderabad.

The online company is operated by Ajeyam Strategy & Marketing Pvt Ltd, a company registered in Hyderabad. However, a number of RSS volunteers also support the website by promoting it on social media and in various other ways.

“Within seven months, we received patronage from customers in 25 states and union areas and delivered over 15,000 books of national importance. It is an enormous satisfaction that we have come this far, ”said Parimala Nadimpalli, director of Ajeyam.

“We launched this initiative to make HindueShop an online hub for those who love good books and want to receive products that bring pride to our country. We are extremely pleased with the support and affection across the country for this small endeavor, ”she added.

An RSS official who works closely with the platform said HindueShop is not only supported by swayamsevaksbut also by those who are not part of the RSS but who want to promote national awareness and “dharmic” thinking.

“This initiative started in mid-June 2019 in Jyeshtha Shukla Trayodashi (June 15). Our mission is to promote national awareness and Dharma values ​​among young people to make Bharat a culturally vibrant and strong nation, ”added the official.

Art and craft items may be available on the website

Inspired by the success of the online platform, the company has now decided to offer its customers various arts and crafts items that carry the Hindutva message.

These items would be sourced from local artisans from different states and union areas.

The site currently offers books in English, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada. There are already plans to offer books in other languages.

“We have curated books from some major publishers and some not so big, but from those who have published major books,” said Nadimpalli.

The digital platform has curated books from 50 publishers.

The books available on the platform mainly relate to Hindu Dharma, culture and art, national security and awareness, sociology, history, education, politics, economy, science and technology, yoga and wellness.

Books on important current topics are also offered.

“In addition, there is a lot of confidence-building literature available for children and teenagers to equip them with cultural and social values ​​and to gain a clear understanding of our past,” said another RSS official, who chose books for the site connected is.

Classics for the younger generation

“Classics have a great way to strengthen your personality. We identified a few classics that were not very well known to today’s generation and turned to the publishers of these books, ”said the second official.

“We were able to present classics like Krishnavatara by K.M. Munshi, The Vedas by Chandrasekharendra Saraswati, The dance of Shiva by Ananda Coomaraswamy, Gitanjali by Rabindranath Tagore, A search in secret India by Paul Brunton, stories of Indian classics, Panchatantra and so on, ”he added.

The team

A team of five looks after the operation of the site. However, a large team from “HindueShop Mitra” (friends of HindueShop) helps promote the website across the country.

The website has editorial advice that selects the books, while the management team coordinates the procurement and delivery with the publisher and logistics team.

There are volunteers who help promote the site on social media.

Books by personalities such as K.M. Munshi, C. Rajagopalachari, K.S. Lal, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, Koenraad Elst, Rajiv Malhotra and Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam among others.

(The author is CEO of Indraprastha Vishwa Samvad Kendra and author of two books on RSS.

