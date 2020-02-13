When people reveal that certain famous actors have started soap operas, the tone seems to be: “Can you believe this? How stupid! ‘However, it is no shame to scorn your craft in a soap. Just ask Luke Skywalker.

Although soap operas have declined in recent years, with long-running hits such as Guiding Light and As the World Turns making their final bows, some of them have been in the air long before The Beatles became famous. And the strongest war horse of all is the General Hospital, where Mark Hamill played an early role.

The cast of “Star Wars” | Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

What did Mark Hamill do at the “General Hospital?”

The future savior of Darth Vader was just another working actor when he was given the role of Kent Murray in the General Hospital. His Star Wars colleagues learned about honoring Hamill during the Oscar Wilde Awards ceremony in 2018. These prizes honor actors of Irish descent.

“Who among us can forget how Kent, together with his sister Carol Murray, had to live with their aunt after their father’s death? Just four years later, the nation got into collective confusion when Kent saw a light sword hold, “director JJ Abrams joked about Hamill’s work in 1972, five years before the original Star Wars.

Hamill is hardly alone. Although many famous actors have worked on soap operas, the General Hospital in itself has already served as a harbinger of many future success stories. Per TV Insider are other actors who appeared at the General Hospital, Rick Springfield, Amber Tamblyn, Jonathan Jackson, John Stamos and Demi Moore.

What are other long-term soap operas?

While some soap operas such as the General Hospital are still going well, the tides of time have washed away many strengths in recent years, including All My Children and One Life to Live programs that once looked like they would stay forever and one day walk . De Week theorized that this was because other types of TV draw people away from soap, and because soap companies that gave rise to the term “soap” no longer advertise in those shows.

Although they are blurred, their cultural impact still has influence. “Soap opera” does not only refer to a show on weekdays. It is a term used to refer to any kind of melodrama that is endearingly silent. Even the appearance of soap operas is distinctive, with the smoothing of modern TVs that protrude what many opponents call ‘the soap opera effect’.

However, a few of them are still hanging around, including The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives and General Hospital, which has been in the air for 57 seasons. The only reason that the General Hospital is not in first place is because Guiding Light, which ended in 2009, stopped after 57 seasons. And you thought Grey’s anatomy had been in the air for too long.

Mark Hamill now mostly does voice work

The iconic world is thrown around like so many confetti today, but the role of Hamill as Luke Skywalker deserves the term legitimate. If he didn’t do anything else, his place in the entertainment history would be safe forever.

But Hamill did more before and after. Today, he spends most of his time on camera and microphone, and has given votes to everyone, from the Joker to Chucky, in the recent reboot of Child’s Play.

Van Hamill is also known to undo his fellow Star Wars actors by making creepy impressions. If Hamill really wanted to bring everything around, he might be able to give a voice at the General Hospital.