Former General Hospital characters have returned at an incredibly fast pace since the start of 2020. But a recently announced return to the show is even more surprising because this character would be dead!

Michael Learned (Shirley), Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth), Scott Reeves (Steven) and Constance Towers (Helena) on “General Hospital” in 2010 | Patrick Wymore / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Helena Cassadine and the last time she was in “General Hospital”

The character of Helena Cassadine is one of the longest running characters in the show. She was first introduced in 1981 as the widow of Mikkos Cassadine. Elizabeth Taylor, who was a fan of the show, appeared in a guest-starring appearance in the role. Taylor’s appearance in the show is the highest rated hour of daytime television series.

After this appearance, Dimitra Arliss appeared as the character in 1996 and Constance Towers has played the role on and off since 1997.

Despite the fact that the character on the screen has died, it is not surprising that she returns for a number of reasons. First, characters always come back from the dead on soap operas. Even if characters are still dead, they often come back in dream sequences.

Given that Towers has returned almost every year since she first stepped into the role, it also makes it very clear that it should not be unusual for her or Helena’s character to return.

What we know about the character’s return

The Highlight Hollywood website first confirmed the news of the latest appearance of Towers. Their report reads: “Port Charles has been dancing around the obvious for months. Helena Cassadine returns in February to do damage and arrange some scores. “

The scenes of Towers were scheduled to be broadcast on February 5, but due to the accused hearings it was pushed back. The stint should only be about two or three episodes.

General hospital is broadcast on ABC every weekday.

