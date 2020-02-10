Advertisement

Andy Farrell has seen the cruel extremes of the Anglo-Irish rugby conflict from both sides, for England in Dublin and Ireland in London.

The total loss margin was 72 points.

As a player, he left his last six nations in Croke Park 13 years ago, on a day when the unrest of a home win was almost as historic as the occasion was long written in gold letters: Ireland 43, England 13.

As a defense coach at Twickenham last summer, he endured further outrage at the end of a worse defeat: England 57, Ireland 15. It might have been a warm-up warm-up game, but the roast hurt.

Next weekend he returns to what the more aristocratic English followers still call “HQ” with a shot at another piece of history.

Another win on Sunday week and Ireland’s head coach will witness a unique event: triple crowns in a row in Twickenham.

This is seen as a family matter: Farrell vs. Farrell.

This will mean more than last time, as father and son are still more responsible than they were two years ago when they were promoted to head coach and captain respectively.

After a dangerous start on the road, England is relieved to be back home, but it is all the more cautious if an opponent just defeats Wales with a bonus point.

England has had five head coaches since 2006 – Andy Robinson, Brian Ashton, Martin Johnson, Stuart Lancaster and Eddie Jones.

His entry in December 2015, together with attack coach Mike Catt, led to Farrell’s exit.

Neither of them will go hungry this week or the next week if there is a lack of motivational food to increase English discomfort.

It is very special that Ireland plays for a triple crown after the anti-climactic end of Joe Schmidt’s reign.

No Irish head coach has chaired his debut season since Declan Kidney, and of course he went out of his way to win a Grand Slam. Nobody dares to talk about it at such an absurd early stage, not when four of the six are easily set to nine points in the next round of games: Ireland, England, France and Wales.

Money has stopped talking and screaming

The idea that the Springboks will compete in seven or eight nations after the next World Cup should alarm those who believe that the tournament should be left alone because there is nothing wrong with it.

A weekend report claiming World Cup holders will be the most exclusive group in the sport in four years time brings the Six Nations’ decision whether to offer £ 300m by global private equity firm CVC want to accept the commercial of the competition rights.

The home union’s insistence on its 15-game event on free-to-air television may not be the only sticking point.

How their potential partners see the future of the championship could be different.

After the BBC and ITV merged five years ago to outbid Sky, they paid £ 90 million for a long-term deal that would expire next year. CVC, which has reportedly earned the equivalent of 7.5 billion euros with its investment in Formula 1, now sees the Rugby Union as ripe for a similar financial murder.

Money has long since stopped talking in what used to be the amateur code – shouts have been going on since then, and South Africa’s entry into the world’s oldest annual international competition would be a way to change the landscape on a global scale.

The sports association, World Rugby, is understandably concerned about the possible destabilizing effect.

An eight-nation tournament divided into two divisions with a semi-final and final can generate more millions from television, but it would destroy the essence of the championship in its current form.

Those who think the price is too high suspect that Trojan horses may be parked on Lansdowne Road, Twickenham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Paris and Rome.

As someone said, beware of Greeks who carry gifts.

At least this time England picked up the trophy

At least England’s captain, the Princess Royal gave the general courtesy of picking up the game’s oldest trophy at the end of a dirty day, even by Murrayfield standards.

When Edinburgh last weathered a Calcutta Cup storm with enough rain to float Noah’s Ark, English captain Matt Dawson did not appear in April 2000.

A Red Rose Grand Slam had gone down the drain because Duncan Hodge had played the game of his life with each of the 19 points in Scotland.

This made England wait for someone with the Six Nations title and the Princess Royal under arctic conditions who condescends to climb up to the Royal Box.

No one has arrived and the RFU had no choice but to apologize to the Queen’s daughter and the Scottish Rugby Union.

Dawson blamed everyone but himself and claimed that no one had told him about the arrangements.

It seemed to the triumphant Scots that the defeated Sassenachs had a hissing fit.

No amount of mutual antipathy excuses some of the brand new pre-game rhetoric about “hate” and “war.”

Duggan’s warm-up warning

The late Willie Duggan had many reasons to justify an eternal place as a striker with a serious reputation, not least his aversion to warming up.

What happened to Alessandro Zanni in Paris yesterday would have reinforced the view of the old Irish lion that the warm-up ended with the last move of a tip.

Zanni, the tournament’s 36-year-old Grand Old Man, paused before the game, ruining the 14th anniversary of his Six Nations debut at the same location.

As Duggan could have told him, “Warm up? More trouble than they’re worth. “

