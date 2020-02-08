Advertisement

In Thakurdwara there are UPSC coaching centers in every corner with big boards and negligible results. | Photo: Praveen Jain | The pressure

Text Size:

ON-

A +

In this sleepy UP town, the Lakhs are sold an IAS IPS dream, but no one is selected

Advertisement

Thakurdwara is home to dozens of UPSC coaching institutes that teach young people how to achieve the IAS-IPS dream. Lakhs of students from poorer and less privileged families also flock to the city in hopes of getting government jobs of grades C and D. But hardly anyone is selected, reports Sanya Dhingra,

In Delhi, drivers are upset about Kejriwal, AAP. But that’s how they want to vote

Taxi and car drivers in Delhi say AAP Government’s free bus rides for women have hurt them, but are high praises for its giveaways and educational reform Aneesha Bedi and Tarun Krishna,

No soft Hindutva, no left-wing revolution, Kejriwal is building a new center in Indian politics

AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal’s politics in Delhi radiate a gentle nationalism. It is a new political experiment and its effectiveness will be known in the results of the Delhi general election Rama Lakshmi,

Why Modi used Nehru to demolish the Gandhi Dynasty and Congress

For Modi, Nehru is a recurring target. Congress writes not only because he believes Nehru is putting India in its “flawed” image, but also to destroy the Gandhi dynasty Shekhar Gupta,

Why Narendra Modi took the big and the big off the budget

Modi believes that the budget is a reluctant, routine year-end closing. Big bang announcements can be made throughout the year if it complies with its policies, writes Shekhar Gupta,

How a call led to the arrest of J&K cop Davinder Singh and two Hezbul terrorists

It was a harmless phone call from self-proclaimed Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu, who upset the police in South Kashmir earlier last month. It is this call that ultimately led to the arrest of Srinagar Airport Deputy Chief of Police, Davinder Singh, and two Hezbul terrorists last month Snehesh Alex Philip,

Why I converted to Islam and buried my Hindu identity: the founder of Dalit Camera

Periyar had suggested converting Ambedkar to Islam. After years of research, I too found Islam to be the only religion in India that could destroy the caste system Raees Mohammed,

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement