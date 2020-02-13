MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

> 795,000 Americans have a stroke every year

1 in 3 Americans develop shingles every year

Shingles infection can increase the risk of stroke and heart disease

According to new research, Zoster Vaccine Live can prevent the risk of stroke by 16%

More than 795,000 Americans have a stroke and about 1 in 3 American adults develop shingles every year. Patients with shingles are aware of the risk of heart disease because shingles can increase the risk of stroke and heart attack. But a new study found that shingles vaccine can reduce the risk of stroke in older adults by around 16% and provides the strongest protection against stroke for people under the age of 80.

According to the study that will be presented next week at the International Stroke Association of the American Stroke Association in Los Angeles, the Zoster Vaccine Live (a type of shingles vaccine) can prevent older adults from having a stroke.

Shingles is a reactivation of the chickenpox virus that occurs after the age of 50 and more than 99% of Americans aged 40 and older carry the sleeping chickenpox virus. The risk of shingles increases with age and other health problems.

“One in three people with chickenpox develops shingles during their lifetime,” quoted the American Heart Association Newsroom as the lead author of the study, Quanhe Yang, Ph.D., senior scientist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia. “The Zoster Vaccine Live helps prevent shingles and reduces the risk of shingles by approximately 51%. But the effect decreases with age, about 64% in people aged 60-69, about 41% in the age of 70-79, and about 18% in those 80 or older, “he added.

Key findings of the study:

The shingles shot the risk of stroke by around 16%, the risk of ischemic stroke by around 18% and the risk of hemorrhagic stroke by around 12%.

The vaccine offered the highest protection against stroke for people aged 66-79.

Among those under 80, the shingles vaccine reduced the risk of stroke by nearly 20%.

Yang believed that the increase in the risk of stroke after a shingles infection may be due to the inflammation caused by the virus. The findings of the study may encourage people over 50 to follow the recommendation and be vaccinated against shingles. Getting the shingles vaccine not only protects you from the painful condition that causes skin blisters, it also greatly reduces the risk of stroke.

Shingles vaccine can reduce the risk of stroke Photo: whitesession, PIxabay

