Banks continue to charge fees ranging from checking your bank account or using an ATM outside the network.

Fees can add up quickly and impact your budget, especially when faced with other debts like student loans and credit card debt.

The average overdraft fee is 2019 USD 33.36, which is higher than 2018, according to the Bankrate current account and the ATM fee study.

The cost of using ATMs outside the network is also increasing, and many banks charge around $ 5 each time, according to the Bankrate survey.

Consumers can avoid paying all of these unnecessary fees by following these seven tips.

7 tips to avoid unnecessary bank charges

1. Use an online bank

Because online banks have no physical branches, they have lower overhead costs and typically offer higher interest rates, no minimum balances or deposits.

Use an online bank and shop competitively, said Daren Blonski, general manager of Sonoma Wealth Advisors in Sonoma, California.

“Minimizing bank fees is an important step in planning your own finances,” he said. “Fees can undermine your ability to manage your finances effectively.”

2. Negotiate with your bank

Financial institutions are proficient in embedding fees so consumers don’t see them and see how much they spend each month, Blonski said. Force yourself to check your bank statements monthly and look for sneaky fees, he said.

“If you see them, ask your institution to reverse them,” said Blonski. “Most of the time they will cancel your fees if you ask.”

If you accidentally overdraw, call your bank and request removal of these fees if you have not done so frequently.

3. Skip ATM fees

Some ATMs charge up to $ 4 or $ 5 per transaction. The best way to avoid having to pay to access your own money is to use an intra-network machine to withdraw money, said Bruce McClary, spokesman for the National Foundation for Credit Counseling. a nonprofit based in Washington, DC.

“This can be a challenge when traveling,” he said.

Check with your bank or credit union to find out if they have special agreements with other ATMs to save you money on transaction fees when traveling. For example, some credit unions are connected by a network of co-op shared branches that offers nearly 30,000 toll-free ATMs nationwide.

Use the cashback option when you shop at retailers like Target (TGT) – Get Report Trader Joe or Costco (COSTS) – Get the report. Retailers do not charge a fee and you can get cash while skipping another order.

Some banks reimburse ATM fees from non-network banks.

“We grant up to $ 25 per bill that other banks charge to them when they use our bank’s debit card for domestic withdrawals,” said Lou DeCesare, president and COO of Philadelphia-based Hyperion Bank. “We believe this will make it easier for customers to have bank details with us wherever they live or work.”

4. Avoid overdraft fees

Most checking accounts and savings accounts offer some overdraft protection as an optional benefit, which is sold as a service to help account holders avoid declined overdraft transactions, McClary said.

“The downside is the fee, which can cost up to $ 35 or $ 40 per transaction,” he said.

An alternative to overdraft protection could be to automatically move money from another account to cover the excess, but there may still be a fee for the transaction, McClary said.

“The best way to avoid paying fees is to set up an automatic reminder to notify you when your balance gets low.”

“Ideally, you have an emergency savings account and use mobile apps and alerts to determine when an account is at risk of falling to zero or below,” said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate, a New York-based financial company, data company , “By depositing some savings into a checking account, you borrow the money instead of being affected by an overdraft fee or the potential cost of an overdraft facility.”

5. Skip maintenance fees

Some checking accounts and savings accounts include a monthly fee just to keep the accounts open. These fees can range from $ 5 to $ 30, which could wipe out any interest earned on your account, McClary said.

“One way to avoid maintenance fees is to hold a credit above a certain threshold or use other services provided by the bank or credit union, such as paying online bills or linking accounts,” he said.

6. Avoid minimum daily balances

Many banks require consumers to have a minimum daily balance or charge a monthly fee. Some banks waive the fee if you receive a direct deposit from your employer.

Take a look around and open an account with a purely online bank to get rid of this headache.

7. Look for banks that do not charge foreign transaction fees

Find banks that don’t charge an additional transaction fee when you travel outside of the U.S. and use your debit card to make purchases or withdraw ATMs.

8. Skip the paper instructions

Banks also charge fees to send you a paper statement. The idea of ​​paying extra for viewing a paper statement may have seemed strange 10 or 15 years ago, but this charge is on the rise today, said Urjit Patel, executive vice president of consumer banking at Axiom Bank in Maitland, Florida. Expect to spend $ 2 to $ 5 a month to receive a paper statement.

“If you want to receive the statement in writing, but don’t want to pay the fee, you should consider printing from a home printer,” he said. Eliminating a paper account statement in the mail should also reduce the likelihood of fraudsters stealing your personal information by searching your mailbox or trash.