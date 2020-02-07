Advertisement

The murder of William Desmond Taylor dominated the front of the Vancouve Sun on February 3, 1922.

William Desmond Taylor is forgotten today. But when the silent film director was shot 98 years ago, it was news on the front page.

“MURDER STIRS FILMDOM,” was a huge headline in the Vancouver Sun of February 3, 1922. “Killed after talking to Movie Star.”

“AVENGER CAN HAVE SHOT TAYLOR,” said the headline of the Vancouver Daily World. “WAS AT THE SNOW PARTY.”

The “special” story of the world from Los Angeles was incredibly complex and full of allusions.

Taking into account the theory that he was killed in a love revenge plot, presumably by a man, at the instigation of a woman who was jealous of the attention he paid to a well-known film actress, the police are trying hard to do everything possible today to solve the mysterious murder of William D. Taylor, the director of the film company, ”said the story, which had no byline.

“It has now been reported that Taylor has attended several so-called” snow “parties where narcotics are served. The detective, the detective said, could have been the result of such a party.”

A snow party is the slang of the 1920s for cocaine. Actress Mabel Normand was the movie star who spoke to Taylor the night he died, and is said to like snow parties.

Normand was an incredibly popular comic book actress in her day, and The Sun released a cover photo of Normand and another big silent star, Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle, alongside the Taylor story.

The headline for the photo was “Screen Stars in Limelight”. Arbuckle was on trial for manslaughter when actress Virginia Rappe died a few days after he allegedly raped her.

The front of William Desmond Taylor in the world of Vancouver.

Taylor’s murder was announced the day the jury discussed his fate in the Arbuckle trial. Ten members of the jury found Arbuckle guilty, but two found him innocent.

Another woman’s name soon appeared in the Taylor investigation: Mary Miles Minter. Taylor had staged it in Anne of Green Gables in 1919, and the newspapers speculated that there had been a handkerchief between Taylor and Minter.

It was a good copy because Minter was a Waifish 17 year old when they met in 1919 and Taylor was 46. Minter’s love letters to Taylor show that she was beaten: You read “Dearest, I love you. I love you. I love you … xxxxxxxxxX! Your always Mary. “

The first press reports speculated that Taylor had been shot by a man who was waiting for him in his house. The Los Angeles Times has created a “photo diagram” of the murder, in which a hood with an Andy Capp hat and a trench coat shoot Taylor in the back in his living room, helping to place an “X” on the floor to mark where Taylor’s The body had been found.

The photo diagram doesn’t really fit together – Taylor was found lying on his back by his servant, which means that he should have done a spin orama to land where X marked the point.

But then many things were wrong in the Taylor case. His body was found around 7:30 a.m. on February 2, and a doctor was called to say that he died naturally.

The Los Angeles Times reported that “it was only when the remains were brought to the Ivy Overholtzer company that it was discovered that Mr. Taylor had been shot.”

The Times also speculated that someone would go through Taylor’s apartment after his death and remove letters from Normandy, among other things. It may have been Charles Eyton of Famous Players-Lasky Studio who signed Taylor.

The Los Angeles police are on the trail of the person who they believe is responsible for the murder of the prominent film director, William Desmond Taylor. Among the respondents was Mary Miles Minter, a tiny movie star whose love notes for Taylor caused a stir when they were found, a hard grilling for all of the dead director’s personal friends. This photo of Miss Minter and Mr. Taylor is probably the youngest and youngest of the man who was found slain ten days ago. Bettmann Archives / Getty Images

Bettmann Archives / Getty Images /

Another bomb came a few days later: Taylor’s real name was William Cunningham Deane-Tanner and in 1908 had left a woman and young daughter in New York who had vanished.

After spending some time in Calgary promoting oil stocks, Taylor moved to Hollywood, where he was successful as an actor and director. He has been successful with adaptations by Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn, has led stars like Mary Pickford and Constance Talmadge, and has served as President of the Motion Picture Directors’ Association three times.

His wife and daughter discovered that he had moved to Hollywood when they discovered him in a 1919 film. He reconciled with his daughter and left his estate to her when he died.

The Sun reported that 30,000 people attended his funeral on February 7, 1922 in Los Angeles. Mabel Normand fainted after seeing his body in the coffin.

There are many theories about who killed him. One is that Mary Minter’s mother shot him because Taylor had slept with her daughter. Another theory was that a drug dealer killed him for trying to get Normandy out of cocaine.

But the case was never resolved.

William Desmond Taylor, whose murder in Hollywood in 1922 was a huge scandal.

Silent film star Mary Miles Minter.

Mute star Mabel Normand.

A “photo diagram” of the murder of William Desmond Taylor on February 3, 1922 in the Los Angeles Times.

The William Desmond Taylor front in the LA Times on February 3, 1922.

The William Desmond Taylor story on the LA Express.

The front of William Desmond Taylor at the San Francisco Examiner.

The full front page with the murder of William Desmond Taylor on February 3, 1922 in Vancouver Sun.

Photo by Mabel Norman and Fatty Arbuckle (back), which ran in the Vancouver Sun on February 3, 1922, when Norman’s name appeared in the murder of William Desmond Taylor and Arbuckle was on trial for manslaughter. The still from a 1916 film, He Did and He Did’n’t, in which Norman Arbuckle’s wife plays and gets a lot of attention from William Jefferson.

Murdered Hollywood director William Desmond Taylor had spent several years in western Canada before succeeding in Hollywood. This story is from February 6, 1922, Vancouver Sun.

