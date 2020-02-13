COVER STORY: migraine

About every seventh person lives with the second most debilitating disease in the world, right after back pain: migraines. Although the causes are unclear, migraines are a serious neurological condition that often occurs in families. However, the disease is not often taken seriously, also because headache, sensitivity to light and sound, nausea, dizziness, and a host of other symptoms affect three times as many women as men. Correspondent Susan Spencer speaks to doctors dealing with migraine treatments (and a lack of migraine researchers) and a Cincinnati artist whose migraine visions have become a key to her art.

For more information:



ALMANAC: Esperanto

Air Supply’s Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock perform on tour.

CBS News

MUSIC: air supply

Air Supply, the duo from Australia that is never gone, has been perfecting its romantic pop-ballad mix for more than four decades. Correspondent Nancy Giles spoke to Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell about their lack of ego and the gift of these musicians to make love out of nothing.

You can stream the Air Supply album “The Lost in Love Experience” by clicking the embed below (free Spotify registration required to hear the full tracks):

For more information:



EAT: chocolate

Faith Salie reports.

The Moulin Rogue cabaret in Paris opened in October 1889.

CBS News

ENTERTAINMENT: Moulin Rouge

The Moulin Rouge, the famous cabaret with a windmill that opened 130 years ago in the Montmartre district of Paris, still attracts many visitors to its spectacular shows with a choir line of topless dancers. And now it’s the inspiration for a successful Broadway musical. Correspondent Alina Cho visits the legendary landmark that inspired artists and writers (and even marriage proposals) and talks to her artistic director and dancers, and to the Tony Award-winning set designer for the new Broadway show “Moulin Rouge: The Musical “. ”

For more information:



HARTMAN: TBA

In an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning”, the star of the “Star Wars” and Indiana Jones franchise says that top billing no longer matters.

CBS News

FOOTAGE: Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford has embodied some of the most enduring characters ever shot under the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises. In his latest film role, he started one of the most enduring stories about human best friend ever written: Jack London’s “The Call of the Wild”. Correspondent Lee Cowan sat down with the Oscar-nominated actor to discuss performance against a CGI dog. Return to Indiana Jones’ character for another upcoming adventure; and to speak as an advocate for environmental protection, alongside his other passionate concerns.

To watch a trailer for “The Call of the Wild” click on the video player below. The film will open in theaters on February 21.

The Call of the Wild | Official trailer | 20th Century Studios by

20th Century Studios

Youtube

For more information:

The survivors of Auschwitz returned on January 27, 1945, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the extermination camp by the Soviet army.

CBS News

HISTORY: Auschwitz, 75 years after liberation

Last month, about 200 survivors from the Auschwitz concentration camp returned to the site where 1.1 million people were murdered – Jews, Poles, Soviet prisoners of war, gypsies, and others. Her ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of her liberation was a tribute to the living and a lawsuit for the dead. Protecting Auschwitz was the mission of billionaire Ronald Lauder, who first visited Austria in 1987 as US ambassador. As Chairman of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Foundation and President of the World Jewish Congress. Lauder helped raise $ 40 million to open a conservation lab in Auschwitz so that objects telling the story of the genocide can bear witness long after the Auschwitz survivors’ death. Correspondent Martha Teichner reports.

For more information:



HISTORY: Yad Vashem

Cut into a hill in Jerusalem is a striking modern monument to an unthinkable past. Yad Vashem, partly a museum, partly an archive, stores the documents and artifacts of the Holocaust, the stories of millions of victims and the testimonies of survivors who have lost family members and relatives. Seth Doane reports on the efforts of museum staff and volunteers to identify the millions of souls who have been lost as a result of the Nazi genocide.

For more information:



PASSAGE: TBA

Supporters cheer presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., At an election rally in Milford, N.H. on February 4, 2020.

Mary Altaffer / AP

COMMENT: Charlotte Alter on the support of “socialism” by young voters

Time Magazine’s correspondent says progressive candidates like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are pushing for advances in areas like health care, childcare, and income inequality that older generations could equate with communism. What exactly is in a label?

For more information:



NATURE: TBA

WEB EXCLUSIVE:

A family of Maasi giraffes in the Maasi Mara National Preserve, Kenya.

NATURE NEAR: Giraffes, a highly unlikely animal

Their general anatomy is a study of superlatives: the tallest land animals on earth with six-foot necks and strong legs to carry up to 3,000 pounds



CALENDAR: Week of February 17th – Coming soon!

“Sunday Morning” takes a look at some notable events of the coming week. Jane Pauley reports.



TAKE FIVE: Art & Events in the USA (February 14th) – Coming soon!

Check out the “Sunday Morning” list of upcoming week’s events.

The Emmy Prize-winning “CBS Sunday Morning” will air on CBS Sundays from 9:00 a.m.CET. Rand Morrison is the executive producer.

DVR alert! Find out when “Sunday Morning” airs in your city

“Sunday Morning” will also air on CBSN from 9:30 a.m. ET and 1:00 p.m. ET. You can also watch a repeat of “Sunday Morning” on the Pop TV cable channel from 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. PT.

Full episodes of “Sunday Morning” can now be viewed on request on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including on Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV / FireTV-Stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download it for free Audio podcast “Sunday morning” on iTunes and Play.it. Now you will never miss the trumpet again!