Advertisement

February 9, 2020 12:33 p.m.

Connor Sarles

Posted: Feb 9, 2020 12:33 PM

Advertisement

SPOKANE, Wash. – The northwest of the country warms up during the day this week, but this melting and frozen frost could lead to some treacherous commuters in the next few days.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of freezing fog on Sunday morning and until Wednesday this will be the case – with mostly dry conditions, highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s, lows in the 20s. With early morning fog and icy temperatures, driving on roads can be a little more difficult.

From Thursday to Saturday, NWS warns that the unpredictable weather returns – several rounds of mountain snow, rain or snow in the valleys, and generally seasonal temperatures.

All of this means that the early morning and evening will be pretty cold and slick, but the first half of the week will look pretty pleasant during the day.

NWS reports that the first sunrise will be before 7 a.m. on Thursday and the sunset on Saturday after 5 p.m.

Advertisement