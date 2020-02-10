Advertisement

For the second time in three years, the ratings for the annual Academy Awards broadcast on ABC reached a low point. According to preliminary figures, only 23.6 million people watched Bong Joon Ho and Parasite dominate the procedure, a decrease of 20 percent from last year – when the show reached 29.6 million viewers when Green Book won the highest award. The previous low-water line came in 2018, when just over 26 million viewers agreed to see that Shape of Water won the best photo. To quote James Corden after his Cats-bit: Woof.

In comparison with Oscar broadcasts of recent years – for example the 2000 ceremony, when more than 46 million people saw American Beauty win the big prizes – this is bad news. When placed in the larger context of industry awards, however, well … it’s still bad news.

The Oscars suffer from the same declining interest from the public that has struck all traditional television since the advent of cable cutting and streaming in the 21st century. Awards shows were hit particularly hard: in September, ratings for the Emmy Awards fell by 33 percent to reach a low point. Last January, both the Golden Globes (to a low of eight years) and the Grammy Awards (the second lowest rating ever) had no contact with the public.

Despite that pattern, ABC managers still talked publicly about a big game about the show last month. “We expect that we will have a very commercial series of nominations and many incredible elements have come together that make us think we will have another very entertaining show,” Karey Burke, president of ABC entertainment, said when asked about the decision to abandon having a traditional host for the second consecutive year. But while films like best photo nominees Joker, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Ford v. Ferrari and Little Women all made $ 100 million or more in the North American ticket sales that entered the show (with the Joker more than $ 1 billion worldwide), interest in the ceremony, at least anecdotal, felt subdued in the weeks prior to Sunday evening, in which Bong and Team Parasite won a total of four prizes. (Parasite has earned more than $ 35 million in North America, more than other modern photo winners such as Moonlight and The Hurt Locker.) It’s also possible that the novelty of last year’s show – when Black Panther was one of the nominees was – the viewer helped, with viewers tuning in to see what a hostless Oscars could look like.

But regardless of the reason, the calendar certainly did not offer favors. This year’s Oscars broadcast was held two weeks earlier than last year’s show, an attempt to prevent seasonal fatigue that also shortened the broadcast marketing window. A pity, however, for those who signed out: the victories for Parasite have written history, and Brad Pitt must hold an acceptance speech; Steve Martin and Chris Rock told some good jokes; and, most importantly, the entire show ended relatively on time.

