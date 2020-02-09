Advertisement

The general public had their first chance to visit a city train station on Saturday prior to the initial limited service that is expected to begin in 10 months.

Municipal officials estimate that 2,500 to 3,000 people appeared to be visiting the almost complete Halaulani station of the Leeward Community College in Pearl City as part of the open house of the Honolulu Authority for fast transportation.

Youngster Chad Colburn and his brother Champ, sister Caylor and cousin Elias Fergerstrom were most impressed by the “front seat” on the train parked on the rails.

Advertisement

John Lopinto of Kailua wanted to see if the train would have window openings for fresh air, and eventually got a critical discussion with former mayor Mufi Hannemann about the merit of the rail system.

Alton Nadamoto came to see a station that may have been part of a new route to work for him near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, perhaps in 2023, when a second group of stations is expected to be added to the first service.

Lady B, traffic reporter for iHeartRadio Island 98.5, welcomed the audience from a DJ tent.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpHirC8MrRY [/ embed]

>> PHOTOS: Community tours almost complete train station at Leeward Community College

“So Halaulani facts: 8 minutes to Halawa,” she announced. “This station is only 8 minutes from Halawa, 13 minutes from the airport station, 25 minutes from the center and 29 minutes from the Ala Moana station. There is also a Handi-Van pick-up and drop-off. So cool.”

Halaulani on LCC is one of nine stations along a length of 16 km from East Kapolei near the Salvation Army Kroc Center to Aloha Stadium in Halawa, which HART expects to be ready for use with fully tested train operations in October so that public passenger service can begin December.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell has recently expressed concern about HART’s schedule for the introduction. But HART officials said they are far enough along with construction and testing, which gives them strong confidence that people will be on the tracks in December.

The city agency has previously held public events to board train wagons where trains are stored, but the Saturday event was a first for a station.

HART partially opted for the Halaulani station because it is 97% ready and LCC offered sufficient parking space.

About 30 HART employees helped explain functions, including illustrations at the station and racks in trains for bicycles, luggage and even surfboards. Another 20 employees representing contractors and train operators have also helped.

In the station there were extensive route maps, a video of the moving train and a model of a speed machine. The city also distributed Holo smart transit cards that can be loaded with money and taken to travel by bus or rail.

Davin Ortega, a retired police officer who lives in Mililani, therefore visited his 6-year-old son, Ryken, a good view of the train he had seen from afar on the raised tracks.

“He has been asking since he was 2,” said Ortega about his son. “He just loves the train.”

However, Ortega does not expect him to run on the system, except perhaps to give it a try after the full line to Ala Moana Center has been opened, which HART expects to be by the end of 2025.

Debbie Garcia brought her grandchildren, the brothers and sisters of Colburn and one of their cousins ​​out of curiosity.

Garcia said that maybe she would take the train to a football match from the University of Hawaii in the stadium, but mainly wanted to see the train and station.

“We were all curious,” she said.

The coolest thing the brothers and sisters of Colburn and their cousin said was the single seat at the end of the train. The seat is intended for passengers. A driver can sit in the seat and access controls under a closed panel, but the system will be operated electronically without drivers.

Nadamoto, who lives in Kapolei and works at the airport, said he might take the train to work three days a week. He came to Saturday’s event to pick up a Holo card and see the station and the train.

“I just wanted to look inside,” he said.

Jay Sevilleja is a more enthusiastic but long-term future rider. The Ewa Beach resident said he would like to ride a train with his wife and eldest child on weekdays as an alternative to a 3-hour trip to work in Kaimuki, including taking his wife to Iwilei and dropping off his son on school in Kahala.

Sevilleja said he thinks that a train and bus combination would be better than driving.

“Just to avoid traffic,” he said. “It’s just a beast.”

His eldest child, Matthew added: “We’re going to ride that. It’s beautiful.”

Lopinto, a critic of the Honolulu rail project, saw things differently.

The former New York resident, who said that rail systems are generally good, involved Hannemann in a discussion in which he called the $ 9.2 billion HART project an unforeseen investment that resulted from a $ 3.7 billion projection first costs.

“It’s the wrong system for the wrong economic costs relative to the population,” Lopinto said.

Hannemann defended the system and said benefits provide an alternative to commuting nightmares for people living in the most low-traffic parts of the island, while also encouraging transit-oriented development with affordable housing.

“The people on this side of the island – most people are just excited that this is finally going to happen,” Hannemann said. “It is awesome.”

Andrew Robbins, HART CEO, said he received a lot of good feedback and that the turnout was good for a day with passing showers and the Punahou Carnival.

“We get a lot of oohs and aahs,” he said. “We are very happy with the attendance and enthusiasm.”

RELATED:

>> Former councilor John Henry Felix resigns from the train board

Advertisement