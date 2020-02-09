Advertisement

A status orange wind warning applies to the whole country this morning due to storm Ciara.

It has been in effect since 5 a.m. and will be in effect until 12 p.m.

The forecaster says that storm Ciara will produce “very strong southwest winds with average speeds of 65 to 80 km / h and gusts generally up to 130 km / h.

“A combination of spring tides, high seas and stormy conditions creates a significant risk of coastal flooding, especially along the west and northwest coasts.”

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather said Storm Ciara had already brought strong wind.

“Strong winds can already be felt on the west coast.

“They will last all morning until early afternoon and move across the country with heavy rain.”

Storm Ciara is also affecting electricity supply, as thousands of households and businesses are experiencing a power outage this morning.

Around 10,000 rooms are de-energized, and ESB Networks reports that crews have been mobilized and are working to resolve problems as soon as possible.

The worst affected areas are Enniscorthy in CoWexford, Milltown Co Kerry, Youghal in Cork and Blanchardstown in Dublin.

Brian Farrell of the Road Safety Authority advised pedestrians and cyclists to be extra careful.

“Pedestrians and cyclists can be affected in bad weather, strong wind and heavy rain,” he said.

“Obviously, the risk of strong winds is that you get blown off your way into the oncoming vehicle.

“Pedestrians have to watch out for gusts of wind when crossing the street. They could be pushed out onto the street.”

In the meantime, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has advised the public not to “visit Connemara National Park, Wicklow Mountains National Park or Wild Nephin Ballycroy National Park” while the warning is pending.

They said that “this is due to the forest nature of the sites”.

The NPWS also advises the public not to visit national parks, national monuments or nature reserves in the areas covered by the weather warnings as long as the warning is present.

The NPWS announced that the following locations are closed due to the wind warning:

Connemara National Park

Wild Nephin Ballycroy National Park

Derryclare nature reserve

Old main nature reserve

Knochma Wood, near Tuam, Co. Galway

Laughil Wood, near Pontoon, Co. Mayo

Knocksink Wood, County Wicklow

Glen of the Downs, County Wicklow

Deputy’s Pass, County Wicklow

Clara Vale, County Wicklow

Tomnafinogue Wood, County Wicklow

The Raven Wood, County Wexford

Wildfowl Reserve Wexford, Co. Wexford

Ballykeefe Wood, County Kilkenny

Kyleadohir Garryricken Wood, Co Kilkenny

Grantstown Wood Nature Reserve, County Laois

Coolacurragh Nature Reserve, County Laois

Timahoe Esker Nature Reserve, County Laois

This story was updated at 8:13 a.m.

