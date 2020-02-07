Advertisement

Ireland must win major contact zone battles, writes Donal Lenihan.

Tadhg Furlong [left] and Cian Healy during Ireland’s captain run at Aviva Stadium. Photo by Ramsey Cardy / Sportsfile

Platform progress

Ireland’s struggle to prevail against Scotland began with the equalization. While the Scrum came up for criticism – with the focus on Cian Healy who pinged hard for two Scrum penalties – I was far more concerned about the return from the lineout.

Advertisement

Here are the statistics. While Ireland had a 90% success rate and won 9 out of 10 line outs, the ball won was far too static to benefit Conor Murray. Ireland prevailed against eight of these teams, but Scotland too often managed to either neglect the drive or reverse possession.

Ireland needs a lot more variety and has to leave the Welsh to assess the next developments. To get things going, the team has to deliver, especially since most teams know exactly what Ireland will do in the three phases after the team. If the platform is initially static, the initiative is immediately handed over to the opposition’s defense system.

Given the adverse weather conditions forecast for Dublin, the crowds are likely to become a key factor today.

Wind and rain lead to a higher error rate in handling and thus to more scrums. With the French referee Romain Poite, it’s always important to have a perfect picture for him from the start.

In his opinion, Poite tends not to mess around with new hires for too long after the Scrum collapse. He thinks early about who is going over and stays with this view. Winning him early is crucial. Healy has the opportunity to correct the perceived sins of the past weekend by numbering the Welsh bastard Dillon Lewis, who is not as good a scrummager as the normal bastard Thomas Francis, who is injured.

Ireland not only needs to take advantage of this potential advantage, but also to make the way it operates in the lineout smarter. Establishing the right foundations from the first phase makes it easier to win the key fight in the contact zone, an area where they fought Scotland.

Momentum building

The brutality that Eddie Jones talked about before England’s opening game against France is, whether we like it or not, an integral part of the modern game. The struggle to create momentum depends to a large extent on winning the payline battle, with one team advancing towards the test line and the other pedaling back.

The more pronounced this impulse is, the greater the impact, no more than on the ability of the team without a ball to determine their line of defense. The various statistics offered during the game now distinguish between two types of duels – the traditional one in which you stop and knock an opponent down, and the dominant one in which you push him backwards in a momentum shifting hit ,

The big challenge Ireland has faced lately is that when they hit teams – think of England last year, Wales in Cardiff in the Six Nations and New Zealand at the World Cup – that keep them from winning the line, they were unable to cope.

To counteract this, they have to distribute the load while carrying it. When Caelan Doris was pushed out of office last weekend, CJ Stander was overwhelmed, which Wales will have noticed. They will try to double the team on Stander and physically take him out of the game.

One of the smartest additions new coach Wayne Pivac made when he was appointed was the introduction of former Lions captain Sam Warburton to his coaching team. He’s a student of breakdown, has the respect of players and the knowledge to train the subtle improvements that can make the difference when he generates a quick ball for his own team or delays recycling for a key or two, if the opponent has it.

Having Taulupe Faletou back in the trapeze after a two-year absence is another big plus for the Welsh back row, even if he is a bit off beat against Italy. He’ll be more influential this time.

On their march towards Grand Slam last season, Wales was technically excellent in the breakdown. A key to this was the double threat that Josh Navidi and Justin Tipuric posed. From this perspective, Navidi is a loss today and Ireland has to capitalize on its absence.

Tadhg Furlong was outstanding last week, but needs to do another big shift today, just like James Ryan and Iain Henderson.

Given how good Wales is in the lead in Tomos Williams and Dan Bigger, they will have big problems if Ireland loses the payline battle today.

Duncan & Duncan Rugby: “Why were you a coward?” Rassies culture shock. Hoggisms. Bring your shoes back <noscript><iframe width="100%" height="166" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3a%2f%2fapi.soundcloud.com%2ftracks%2f755977108&auto_play=false&show_artwork=false&color=336699"></noscript>

Back three ways

Perhaps the most frustrating aspect of an offensive disappointing year has been the lack of chances for a threesome with proven results.

Whether it’s Jordan Larmour, Keith Earls, Jacob Stockdale or Andrew Conway – the only thing we know is the ability to beat the first defender and score. Unfortunately, these options are becoming increasingly scarce.

Earls traveled to the World Cup as Ireland’s top scorer at this tournament. The fact that he returned home without a single touchdown to add to the 8 hits at the 2011 and 2015 events said everything about the weakness of the Irish attack.

While Stockdale has a sparse spell for Ulster and Ireland, we know that he has a poaching instinct, while Larmour and Conway look far more menacing for Leinster and Munster than for Ireland.

Conway barely got a pass against Scotland and while Larmour reminded us of what he can do from a counterattack perspective, he didn’t get the flair to really influence the game. That needs to change.

It would be helpful if others in the broken game were more in sync if the opponent kicked against Larmour, since you know that he will challenge the first defender with his dancing feet. The three backers not only have to work together, but also have a roaming license to get more out of the broken game.

There is a reason why Josh Adams, a relative unknown on the international stage at this time last year, has made 13 attempts in his last 16 tests, including a record 7 at the World Cup. His workload is incredible. Experience the last of his third attempts against Italy last Saturday.

Positioned on the left, he ran a brilliant line 10 meters from the right sideline to make his way across the line.

Having the awareness, the energy and the speed of work to deliver that when time runs out says all about his mentality.

Ireland have a trio of talented finishers but need to get more on the ball.

Today’s weather conditions might mitigate excessive churn, but you can be sure Adams will be on the lookout. A poached attempt could prove the difference in a competition that is certainly close.

Advertisement