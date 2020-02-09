Advertisement

Louisville basketball made it ten straight wins with an impressive win over Virginia on Saturday. Here are the three largest takeaways for the cardinals.

The line is over. After nine pointless attempts in a row, Louisville basketball finally defeated Virginia.

The Wahoos didn’t make it easy. After a red-hot start from deep for the cardinals, they took a 14-point lead at rest. Virginia, however, used their excellent defense and career evenings of Kihei Clark and Tomas Woldetensae in the second half closer.

The KFC Yum! Center knew that running was coming. No matter how poor Virginia violated in 2019-2020, the Cavaliers had the Louisville number. Even senior striker Dwayne Sutton admitted that the losing regions had kept him in mind.

Only when the horn sounded and Louisville conquered did fans get a breath of relief.

Because it went the past month, the Louisville victory was not nearly perfect. As a whole, however, Louisville was again the better team on the floor and, despite his back against the wall, he conquered.

Here are three of the biggest takeaways from the Hoos cards win.

