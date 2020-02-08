Advertisement

Three more people on a cruise ship outside of Japan have tested positive for the new corona virus, bringing the number on board to 64, the government said Saturday, with passengers quarantined for two weeks.

The final confirmation came one day after another 41 passengers had contracted the virus, which killed hundreds of people, most in China, where it infected more than 30,000 people on the mainland.

The Japanese authorities have so far tested about 280 people aboard the Diamond Princess, who were placed in quarantine after a former passenger, who left Hong Kong last month, was diagnosed with the virus.

Test results from six more people were released Saturday, with three of them confirmed infected, the Ministry of Health said without giving further details, such as their nationality.

The three people have already been sent to the hospital, the ministry said in a statement.

There were more than 3,700 passengers and crew on the ship when it arrived off the Japanese coast on Monday evening. It docked in Yokohama on Thursday to supply for a quarantine that could last until 19 February.

One of the infected people is in serious condition. Many on board are elderly and run a greater risk of virus complications.

Initially it was tested on those who had symptoms or had come into close contact with the diagnosed former passenger.

Japan has already reported at least 25 cases of coronavirus, apart from the infections on board the ship, and evacuated hundreds of civilians from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the pathogen originated, also on a fourth flight Friday.

Passengers on the ship have been asked to stay in their cabins to prevent new infections and have expressed confusion and frustration.

The World Health Organization (WHO) called on Tokyo to provide adequate support, including mental care, to passengers and patients.

“There is a lot to do to support those patients. Not just from a physical health perspective, but from a mental health perspective,” Michael Ryan, head of the WHO emergency relief program, told reporters in Geneva on Friday.

“It’s very scary, very, very scary to be in that situation,” he said. “It’s a very stressful situation for those individuals.”

But he also called for calm and said, “Let’s be careful not to overreact. This is a very close-knit community that lives in very narrow neighborhoods.”

