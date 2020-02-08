Advertisement

Three people are expected to wait in isolation at the Limerick University Hospital for the test results for the corona virus.

All three are said to have recently traveled from China to Ireland.

According to a hospital source, two women with flu-like symptoms were admitted after coming to Ireland from China in the past few days.

A third patient, a man who recently traveled from China, says he has similar symptoms.

The test results for all three are expected to take up to eight hours.

The HSE and the Ministry of Health declined to comment on the status of the three patients.

A spokesman for the health ministry said he would not provide any information unless a case of the virus was confirmed.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony Holohan said a case of coronavirus in Ireland is possible as the number of people infected internationally continues to increase.

Around 724 people have died of coronavirus worldwide. More than 34,000 were infected, the vast majority in China.

Thousands remain banned on two cruise ships in Japan and Hong Kong after passengers were found with the virus.

