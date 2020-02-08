Advertisement

Two dogs and a cat were killed, but no human injuries were reported on Friday night in a persistent fire that destroyed a house in Antioch and required the help of several departments in Illinois and Wisconsin to extinguish it.

The Antioch fire brigade was called by the neighbors shortly before 5 p.m. into the 300 block of the Sequoia Court. and found heavy smoke from the two-story family home.

According to Antioch Fire Chief Jon Cokefair, two people lived in the house but were not there at the time.

Firefighters entered with hand lines, but were on the first and second floors in front of a heavy fire, said Cokefair.

During the fire, a second alarm went off, bringing 19 departments and their equipment from Lake County and Wisconsin.

According to Cokefair, the fire had spread in the attic, so a cart with the ability to spray water, known as the increased main flow, was required to contain the fire.

After that, the crews entered the house and continued to fight the fire, according to Cokefair.

“The arson attack was extremely difficult due to the layout and amount of personal property in the residence,” he said.

The fire was brought under control in about an hour, though the crews stayed until just before 10 p.m. editing the scene and looking for hot spots, which Cokefair called “labor intensive”.

The damage was estimated at over $ 300,000. The origin or cause of the fire was not immediately known.

There were no firefighters or civilians, but three pets died.

Other departments covering the district handled two medical calls during the fire.

“We would like to sincerely thank our neighboring departments in Lake County and Wisconsin for their support,” said Cokefair.

