Eoghan Cormican selects three players for the Trench Cup final on Wednesday between Cork IT and Mary I.

Cathail O’Mahony (Cork, Mary Immaculate College)

The 2019 All-Ireland Under-20 winner has started each of Cork’s top three league games in the past few weeks. And he certainly didn’t look out of place. The corner striker contributed 0: 9 (five goals) to Cork’s unbeaten start in the 3rd division and praised both coach Ronan McCarthy and striker Ciarán Sheehan after defeating Down last Sunday. “You saw what a brilliant player he will be. He scored an incredible result against the wind in the second half. After missing a goal or two in the first half, it was great to see that. He developed really well. ” and got stronger as games progressed, “said McCarthy.

Gavin O’Brien (Kerry, Cork IT)

No more than O’Mahony, O’Brien has been busy aligning college and inter-county commitments this month and last month. After working his way up the Kerry camp, O’Brien started the Kingdom’s opening games in Dublin and at home in Galway. He wasn’t there when he went to Edendork last Sunday. Since his CIT colleague Blake Murphy is injured, O’Brien is expected to continue to work in this department, ensuring that the supply lines remain open to an informal interior line.

Sean Meehan (Cork, Mary Immaculate College)

Meehan is another member of Cork’s all-conquering U20 team that was with DCU on Wednesday. His club colleague Anthony Casey is between the sticks for CIT. On the U20 side of Cork, Meehan focuses primarily on the defense tasked with laying down a CIT striker unit – which includes Dan Ó Duinnín, Cork senior Damien Gore and the aforementioned O’Brien – the eleven goals have scored their last two trips.

