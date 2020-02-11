Advertisement

Eoghan Cormican selects three players for the Fitzgibbon Cup final on Wednesday between UCC and IT Carlow.

Enda Rowland

The All-Star-nominated goalkeeper from 2019 was beaten only three times on the way to the final in the four games by IT Carlow and was able to keep a clean sheet in his quarter wins and semi-finals. Rowland, who scored two long-range shots against Mary I last time, must be busy on Wednesday night, as UCC may have raised only one green flag on its way to the decision maker. They have forced DCU keeper Oisin Foley into a number of outstanding parades in the semi-finals.

Advertisement

Shane Conway (Kerry, UCC)

In all of the group’s games against CIT, Conway finished each game as the UCC’s top scorer, scoring 0-28 (0-22 frees / penalty) this season. The man from Lixnaw, who was an integral part of the previous year, wants to take a second Fitzgibbon medal. And although the majority of his hits, like last year, came from the placed ball, his contribution from the general game cannot be questioned. In an attack that has many, many well-known names, not least Cork Senior Shane Kingston and Tipperary All-Ireland winner Mark Kehoe, Conway has always held its own.

Cathal Dunbar

Along with Carlows Chris Nolan and Kilkenny’s Liam Blanchfield, Dunbar will be a top priority for the UCC rearguard. The center forward has scored the most goals in almost all of IT Carlow’s Fitzgibbon Cup games, including Saturday’s semi-final victory over Mary I when he hit the net twice. UCC must end its and IT Carlow’s target threat if they want to successfully complete their search for successive titles.

Football Show: The double yellow cop-out. Sin am quirks. Protect defenders too. Cork 2010 memories

<noscript><iframe width="100%" height="166" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3a%2f%2fapi.soundcloud.com%2ftracks%2f758229037&auto_play=false&show_artwork=false&color=336699"></noscript>

Advertisement