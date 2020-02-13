Louisville basketball made its fourth loss of the season on Wednesday-evening in a frustrating wire-to-wire loss at Georgia Tech. Here are three positive takeaways.

Louisville basketball took what will fall as one of the more frustrating losses of the Chris Mack era on Wednesday in a loss of 64-58 at Georgia Tech.

So many just stupid things have happened in this game that we are not even trying to describe them in this space.

The bottom line in Louisville now has two losses in the game of the conference, and another slip-up can eventually cost the Cards an ACC title for the regular season in a year in which the conference is historically weak.

It was a frustrating game for so many reasons, but we want to focus on the positives and throw away the rest, and then hope that Mack and company head in the same direction to Saturday’s rematch at Clemson.

Let’s get started right away.

Louisville needed a wake-up call

You never want to learn by losing, but this game felt like it really had to end the way it was.

So often at the end of the game is the season that the cardinals simply find a way to win.

Losses for Texas Tech, Kentucky and the state of Florida can easily be written off if they do not take advantage of opportunities against quality opponents. However, there is no apology against a Georgia Tech team that is sub-.500.

Louisville’s productive shooting in games is the hallmark of a senior-laden team. That said, it’s important against lesser teams to find other ways to win. The cardinals gave the yellow jackets a 12-2 lead prior to the first TV time-out and then tried to shoot back into the game.

It was only in the middle of the second half when the cardinals went to a sunblind that the intensity at the defensive end began to rise.

Even then, Louisville was unable to take advantage of Georgia Tech’s error problems and drought scoring.

Louisville needed this loss as a wake-up call. Mack regretted the fact that the cardinals cannot just take a sleep walk through the game of the conference and expect to win after earlier close matches.

You just seemed to see in the body language that Louisville was just waiting for someone to take a step and play a piece or two, but the stops never came and the clutch shots never fell.

The bottom line is that you cannot hit an ACC team with 10-plus on the road and expect that you will continue to make massive comebacks.

Louisville survived a fight in Pitt over time. The cardinals have found a way to win at Notre Dame. They drove a hot-shooting Jordan Nwora and Ryan McMahon to victories at Boston College and NC State. In all those games the cardinals were not fantastic in defense, they were not super sharp in the attack and they did not play full 40-minute games. They just used stretches where they were just the better team and that was good enough to put them over the top.

That didn’t happen against Georgia Tech. Nwora was so defensive that Mack kept him completely out of the game for stretching exercises. McMahon, Sutton and Williams all threw up air balls. Crowds all play the way of the yellow jackets. Layups were missed, free throws were rammed and bad decisions were made.

Similar things happened in those previous road victories, and that’s a bad habit to fall back on.

When championship teams are eliminated, a full effort from the team at both ends of the floor must be needed to find a way to win.

If there are no shots in the ACC or NCAA tournaments, Louisville cannot watch one player to save his season. It is important that the cardinals learn that the hard way.

Although the loss is hard to swallow, better Louisville teams than this lost to the worst teams than Georgia Tech. What is important is that they learn from it and grow and take steps to prevent it from happening again.