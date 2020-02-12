Advertisement

David Poile has some time to decide if the Nashville Predators are sellers or buyers. But if he decides to sell the team, it seems likely that Poile will move at least one of the team’s six best wingers with expiring contracts: Craig Smith and Mikael Granlund.

Because Mikael Granlund seems to be under John Hynes’ leadership, not to mention his ceiling is considerably higher than Smith’s at this point, let’s assume that Craig Smith’s best option for sale is long.

There will be time to complain about the loss of a man who has been a major part of the Nashville Predators crime for most of a decade, but now let’s look at the best possible destinations for Craig Smith.

Calgary Flames

In an article for The Athletic, Scott Burnside indicated that the Flames are looking for an offensive doll, who had scoring depth problems throughout the season. He states in his article that GM Brad Treliving might look “to try a top six ahead with an eye on a right shotwinger” while also saying that the Flames were interested in Jason Zucker at one point.

Craig Smith would meet those criteria and could help complete the top six of the Flames. After Matthew Tkachuk, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm, the Flames do not have much of a threat on the wing at the top of their rotation. Andrew Mangiapane has had quite a breakout season, but is largely unproven. The Flames need a fast scorer who can balance their second line with Mikael Backlund, throw Mangiapane along a line and give him better competition to continue his growth.

This seems like a perfect fit for Craig Smith. His 13 goals would be 5th in the Flames this season and his 139 shots would be 4th. He is always a hard worker in the offensive zone and his presence on the front check would be a welcome addition to the Flames.

What the Preds can get in return:

Since the return for Jason Zucker was an NHL player, a pick in the 1st round and a prospect, it seems likely that the Nashville Predators can get at least one pick in the 1st round and a prospect in exchange for Smith. The Flames have all their picks in their hands to go shopping, so the picks seems to be a given.

Edmonton Oilers

Another team hunting for scoring depth, only this is probably more desperate than the Flames. The Oilers have just heard that Connor McDavid will be out for two to three weeks, but have recently indicated that this will not affect their plans by the deadline. They are buyers and are currently chasing Vancouver for the leadership of the Pacific Division.

Just like with the Flames, Smith would bring a constant speed and shot production for the Oilers. The difference is where Smith would play. He could find himself on a line with Zack Kassian and Riley Sheahan, the new look 2nd line with McDavid off. He could also play with Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, which would be in Smith’s favor. He also noticed that he was playing somewhere in the middle six with former teammate James Neal.

I see that future Edmonton Oiler Craig Smith scored a goal tonight.

The options are numerous for Smith here and that should be intriguing for the Oilers. Connecting a consistent 20-goal scorer with speed in that set-up would only make the Oilers better, plus being a right-handed shot in a team full of great left-handed shooters would give them a nice balance.

What the Preds can get in return:

The deal would probably be a high draw and a prospect, but the real intrigue comes with forward Jesse Puljujarvi. Puljujarvi currently scores one point per game in Finland, after shooting to his home country after becoming unhappy with his playing situation in Edmonton. The Oilers still retain their rights and can exchange them at any time. The Nashville Predators have affinity with Finnish players and can come on top of this exchange in the long run if Puljujarvi turns into what people think he can become.

New York Islanders

Could Craig Smith be reunited with former Nashville Predators coach Barry Trotz?

In the aforementioned article, Burnside stated that on the deadline the islanders could search for score depth, especially “a Jason Zucker type” that Smith certainly looks like. The only thing that is stopping them is that Smith has an expiring contract and that they are reluctant to rent, but they may have no other option because they are competing to stay in the playoff position in the Metropolitan.

The islands have some decent shooters in Josh Bailey and Jordan Eberle in their top six, but Smith would be a nice addition. If he didn’t fit in, he would be rocket fuel for their bottom six, who has trouble scoring second. You could see Smith nicely complimenting Derick Brassard on the 3rd line and helping to bring along young players such as Kieffer Bellows and Michael Dal Colle.

I am not sure if Smith would sign in New York in the long run, nor am I sure the islanders would enjoy the idea, but he would be a good rental option.

What the Preds can get in return:

The islanders have many choices and prospects, including … Sebastian Aho!

No, not that. The other … the defender.

If the Preds want to supplement their prospect box, the islanders have many options. Corey Pronman placed the Islanders 16th in his annual ranking for agricultural systems (the Predators were 26th). He mentioned Aho, who was a top defender in the AHL in 2018-19. He also mentions Bode Wilde, although I doubt that the islanders would say goodbye to their choice for the 2nd round of 2018 for a rent.

Whatever Poile decides to do with Craig Smith, it seems likely that he would get a nice pull on the trading market based solely on Zucker’s returns. And if Poile plays his cards well, the Nashville Predators can turn one of their most consistent scorers into another franchise in the near future.

