Ireland kept the hope for a second Six Nations Grand Slam alive in three years, while it ended the dream of Wales of a repeat Slam in a deserved 24-14 win on Saturday.

The Irish will go to Twickenham in fourteen days, hoping to seal the Triple Crown, while Wales faces a serious home conflict with a revitalized France.

Here AFP Sports chooses three things that stood out in the game Ireland against Wales:

Ireland had to dig deep for the 24-14 victory over Wales, which kept the Irish hope for a second Grand Slam alive in three years Photo: AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Conor Murray’s back might have been against the wall with a growing call for John Cooney to replace him as number one scrum-half, but he bounced off in style. The 30-year-old pass had added speed, although coach Andy Farrell regretted the scrum that sometimes didn’t give him the ball fast enough.

The Munster star, however, led to the back line and his distinctive boxing spades made much more impression than in the 19-12 opening victory over Scotland.

The talismanic fly-half Johnny Sexton of Ireland did not have a clue as to the contribution he felt to his long-standing half-back partner – they started together for a national record that reached 58th time – to the competition.

“He was excellent,” said Sexton. “His kicking box, which suddenly makes everyone sick and starts to worry about it, but it won us the game with a few of the kicks he did, they put pressure on them.

Conor Murray is safe as Ireland’s first choice, scrum-half after what Captain Johnny Sexton described as an outstanding achievement Photo: AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

“They were excellent in such harsh conditions. I am absolutely happy for him.”

An in-shape Murray and Sexton is the last thing England will stand for.

Jordan Larmour looks like he was able to live up to the great expectations that surrounded him when he was bled at the test level by previous coach Joe Schmidt from Ireland.

Jordan Larmour’s attempt to score in the win over Wales probably put the hope that veteran Rob Kearney enjoyed a return to full-back Photo: AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

The 22-year-old produced a full-back performance that certainly eliminates hope for a return for veteran Rob Kearney.

It was not just his attempt, but a self-assured display in the defense – seen as a crack in his armor in the sense that he lacks the presence in the air that Kearney did in his splendor – with a number of striking rivets.

Even more encouraging for trainer Andy Farrell was that the other two in the back three, wings Andrew Conway and Jacob Stockdale, also sparkled.

Stockdale set the tone early in getting the Irish in the beginning and Conway was brilliant in defense and seized a deserved attempt.

Sexton praised the back three because they were not always lured with the ball and sometimes made the right decisions to kick.

Farrell, for his part, complimented Conway. “He (Conway) was excellent on both sides of the ball,” Farrell said. “We want our wings to go 100 percent and he has determined that.

“I thought Jacob did the same on the other wing. I actually think we’ve created some space for them to play in those holes in the first half, which was really nice.”

The Wales coach, Wayne Pivac, has rightly received praise for the fluid rugby he has made in Scarlets in the Wales region and his style promises a more attractive style for the national team than Warren Gatland might have allowed.

However, the 57-year-old New Zealander may also want to restore the defensive strategy that Shaun Edwards, who has since passed away, has implemented. The immediate impact of the latter on France was dramatically affected in last week’s win over England.

Ireland breathed easier without letting go of Edwards’ blitz defense and allowed their backs to constantly gain ground – unlike their 2019 meeting in Cardiff, where the Irish had to wait for the final move to try to score.

The defensive cause of Wales has not been helped by the injury to Jonathan Davies, but Pivac may want to fall back on the old strategy when the French come to Cardiff on February 22.

