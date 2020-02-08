Advertisement

The three most important parties in Ireland are neck-and-neck after the general election according to an exit poll, leaving behind the question of who will keep the next government in the balance.

The incumbent Fine Gael party of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, their center-right rivals Fianna Fail and left-wing wingers Sinn Fein all received 22 percent of the preference votes, according to the Ipsos MRBI survey issued when the polls were closed at 2,200 GMT.

The survey of around 5,000 voters who left the polls – with an estimated margin of error of 1.3 percent – brought Fine Gael to 22.4 percent, Sinn Fein to 22.3 percent and Fianna Fail to 22.2 percent.

Composition of the Irish Parliament, prior to Saturday’s general elections. Photo: AFP / Vincent LEFAI

However, Ireland uses a single transferable voting system to select multiple delegates from each of the 39 constituencies, making it difficult to extrapolate a likely seat prognosis from the exit poll figures for first preference votes.

This means that the contours of the next parliament will only become clear during the census, which starts on Sunday at 0900 GMT.

“We have never seen such a general election result. Actually a statistical bond between what are now the three major parties,” said Pat Leahy, political editor of The Irish Times newspaper.

He told RTE television that forming a government could be “a very difficult exercise” unless parties make a compromise on their pre-election positions that exclude certain coalition arrangements.

Voters go to the polls for an election that has become a historic three-way power struggle Photo: AFPTV / Mathilde BELLENGER

Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, who traditionally had a duopoly on power, promised that they would not form a coalition with Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the now defunct republican paramilitary group.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fail said they would not support Fine Gael in a “big coalition.”

But analysts told AFP that this would probably be “posturing” pre-election.

Prime Minister and leader of the Fine Gael party Leo Varadkar says the elections are wide open with polls that give Sinn Fein – the former political wing of the paramilitary group IRA – a slight lead over Fianna Fail center on the right. Photo: AFP / Am STANSALL

Varadkar hoped to get a new term thanks to its Brexit strategy.

He argued for an early election after successfully helping to secure a deal that made it difficult for the UK exit on January 31 by avoiding a hard border with Northern Ireland, part of the UK.

However, the campaign was dominated by domestic issues – particularly healthcare and housing – and opinion polls showed that Fine Gael was losing ground.

Because the ruling party wants to keep control over the government in Dublin, voters seem less concerned with the consequences of the Brexit than issues such as health care, housing and homelessness. Photo: AFP / Ben STANSALL

The exit poll gives a more optimistic picture for Varadkar, but since no party seems to be gaining a majority, negotiations are likely to start as soon as votes are counted.

Varadkar [41], who has been working since June 2017, is Ireland’s first mixed and openly gay prime minister who, after years of domination by the Roman Catholic Church, has come to represent a more socially progressive Ireland.

Varadkar, whose party has been in power since 2011, cast his vote on the outskirts of Dublin, apparently in a relaxed mood as he talked to officials and posed for selfies with voters.



Polls opened at 0700 GMT, although a small number of islands off the west coast voted on Friday to allow rough seas that could disrupt the transport of ballot papers by boat.

A stream of voters went to polling stations in the capital on Saturday.

Liam Allen, 27, said that housing was a “major concern” for him.

“I still live at home with my parents and I can’t afford a house in the near future,” he told AFP.

Nurse Terry Sanor said, “I hope health care will improve, and the waiting list and the wages for nurses and housing.”

Fine Gael or Fianna Fail traditionally hold the reins.

“I hope there will be a change. In this country, it will be dominated by two parties for far too long,” said 60-year-old James Comiskey.

Alexander Faw, 22, said, “I’m looking for a more left-wing government of Ireland.”

About 3.3 million people were eligible to vote to elect 159 members of the Dail, the lower chamber of parliament in Dublin.

Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin, 59, voted with his family in his constituency in the city of Cork.

“We have a lot of confidence. We had a good campaign,” he told reporters outside the polling station.

“Housing and health and the impact of living costs on people are the dominant issues of this campaign.”

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald voted in the center of Dublin.

“They want a change in representation and they want a change in government.”

