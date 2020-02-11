Advertisement

Louisville basketball was projected by the committee on Saturday as a 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. How can they make the coveted jump to a 1 seed?

A huge story for Louisville basketball this season is his ability to capture momentum. First the cardinals started the season with nine consecutive victories. Then, after tripping 3 of the 5 games, the cards rolled out their next ten (and counting).

Louisville will try to seize the momentum in the last quarter of the month. The cards are in first place in the ACC with a chance for everyone, but close the deal on February 24 in a de facto regular season championship game against Florida State (if both teams serve weaker opponents).

In the NCAA’s first unveiling of the top 16 seeds for the 2020 NCAA tournament, the cardinals were rated number 7 overall seed.

The current expected 1-seeds are as follows (in order of rank by the commission):

1. Kansas (20-3)

2. Baylor (21-1)

3. Gonzaga (25-1

4. State of San Diego (24-0)

Here are the projected 2 seeds:

5. Duke (21-3)

6. Dayton (21-2)

7. Louisville (21-3)

8. West Virginia (18-5)

The team of coach Chris Mack came in this season with expectations through the roof, and here they are mid-February with more than the chance of a hunter to meet those expectations.

It has not all been beautiful, but The Ville is currently in the midst of an exemplary 10-game winning streak. In addition, Jordan Nwora, the preseason candidate for the John Wooden Award, comes in the form of an average of 23.5 points over the last 4 games, impressive fans, both NBA scouts and concept analysts.

As one of the best teams in the country, the cards enjoyed a climb back into the national championship interview, as confirmed by the Louisville projection by the committee during the weekend. But this is what we have already learned about this year’s committee: those who make it intact or with minor bumps and bruises will become supreme, regardless of the conference or the strength of the schedule.

Nevertheless, Louisville has enough room for maneuver if they can continue to take care of things, and although it will be a dangerous journey, I am going to show you how we can get there with a little help.

