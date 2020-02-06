Advertisement

The rankings for the boy’s basketball leagues in Orange County will be updated through February 5. The ranking is updated several times a week based on published information.

Trinity League
league
All in all

Mater Dei
8-1
21-6

St. John Bosco
7-2
21-6

JSerra
6-3
21-6

Santa Margarita
3-6
13-13

Servite
2-7
16-11

Orange Lutheran
1-8
13-12

Südküstenliga
league
All in all

Capistrano Valley
7-0
25-2

Mission Viejo
4-3
22-5

San Clemente
3-4
16-11

Aliso Niguel
3-5
15-12

Trabuco Hills
1-6
14-12

Sea View League
league
All in all

Tesoro
6-1
20-4

Dana Hills
5-2
18-7

San Juan Hills
4-3
10-17

El Toro
3-5
15-11

Laguna Hills
0-7
11-14

Surf league
league
All in all

Newport Harbor
4-2
22-6

Edison
4-2
17-11

Los Alamitos
3-3
18-10

Corona del Mar
1-5
16-11

Wave League
league
All in all

Laguna beach
6-0
20-7

Fountain Valley
4-2
16-8

Huntington Beach
1-5
6-21

marina
1-5
10-18

San Joaquin League
league
All in all

Fairmont Prep
6-1
18-8

Pacifica Christian
6-1
19-7

Saddle valley Christian
3-4
21-6

Capistrano Valley Christian
3-4
13-14

Orangewood Academy
0-8
14-14

Pacific Coast League
league
All in all

Portola
8-1
16-11

Beckman
7-2
15-12

Northwood
5-4
10-17

university
4-5
9-15

Woodbridge
3-6
5-20

Irvine
0-9
6-21

Orange Coast League
league
All in all

Estancia
10-0
25-3

Santa Ana
6-4
14-12

Calvary chapel
5-5
10-17

Costa Mesa
4-6
9-19

backrest
4-6
6-22

orange
1-9
4-24

Orange League
league
All in all

century
10-0
19-8

savannah
8-2
8-18

Anaheim
5-5
10-17

Katella
5-5
8-16

Santa Ana Valley
2-8
5-23

magnolia
0-10
0-24

North Hills League
league
All in all

Yorba Linda
5-0
16-11

El Dorado
3-2
17-10

Brea Olinda
2-3
16-11

El Modena
0-5
14-11

Crestview League
league
All in all

canyon
5-0
18-9

Villa Park
4-1
24-3

Foothill
1-4
10-16

Esperanza
0-5
2-24

Golden West League
league
All in all

Garden Grove
7-2
19-8

Westminster
6-3
11-16

sea ​​view
5-4
15-12

Segerstrom
4-5
8-18

Godinez
3-6
14-12

Western film
2-7
7-20

Garden Grove League
league
All in all

Los Amigos
8-1
17-8

Santiago
6-3
14-13

Bolsa Grande
5-4
9-18

Rancho Alamitos
4-5
11-12

Loara
4-5
9-18

La Quinta
0-9
4-23

Freeway League
league
All in all

Sonora
9-0
22-5

La Habra
8-1
19-8

Buena Park
5-4
20-5

Troy
3-6
13-14

Sunny Hills
2-7
13-14

Fullerton
0-9
4-23

Empire League
league
All in all

cypress
9-0
22-5

Crean Lutheran
6-3
15-10

Tustin
5-4
18-9

Valencia
4-5
18-9

Pacifica
2-7
14-13

kennedy
1-8
13-11

Academy League
league
All in all

St. Margaret’s
7-0
18-6

Sage Hill
5-3
11-15

Southlands Christian
4-3
11-15

Webb
1-6
5-15

Calvary Chapel / Downey
1-6
4-17

