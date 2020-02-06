Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now
The rankings for the boy’s basketball leagues in Orange County will be updated through February 5. The ranking is updated several times a week based on published information.
Trinity League
league
All in all
Mater Dei
8-1
21-6
St. John Bosco
7-2
21-6
JSerra
6-3
21-6
Santa Margarita
3-6
13-13
Servite
2-7
16-11
Orange Lutheran
1-8
13-12
Südküstenliga
league
All in all
Capistrano Valley
7-0
25-2
Mission Viejo
4-3
22-5
San Clemente
3-4
16-11
Aliso Niguel
3-5
15-12
Trabuco Hills
1-6
14-12
Sea View League
league
All in all
Tesoro
6-1
20-4
Dana Hills
5-2
18-7
San Juan Hills
4-3
10-17
El Toro
3-5
15-11
Laguna Hills
0-7
11-14
Surf league
league
All in all
Newport Harbor
4-2
22-6
Edison
4-2
17-11
Los Alamitos
3-3
18-10
Corona del Mar
1-5
16-11
Wave League
league
All in all
Laguna beach
6-0
20-7
Fountain Valley
4-2
16-8
Huntington Beach
1-5
6-21
marina
1-5
10-18
San Joaquin League
league
All in all
Fairmont Prep
6-1
18-8
Pacifica Christian
6-1
19-7
Saddle valley Christian
3-4
21-6
Capistrano Valley Christian
3-4
13-14
Orangewood Academy
0-8
14-14
Pacific Coast League
league
All in all
Portola
8-1
16-11
Beckman
7-2
15-12
Northwood
5-4
10-17
university
4-5
9-15
Woodbridge
3-6
5-20
Irvine
0-9
6-21
Orange Coast League
league
All in all
Estancia
10-0
25-3
Santa Ana
6-4
14-12
Calvary chapel
5-5
10-17
Costa Mesa
4-6
9-19
backrest
4-6
6-22
orange
1-9
4-24
Orange League
league
All in all
century
10-0
19-8
savannah
8-2
8-18
Anaheim
5-5
10-17
Katella
5-5
8-16
Santa Ana Valley
2-8
5-23
magnolia
0-10
0-24
North Hills League
league
All in all
Yorba Linda
5-0
16-11
El Dorado
3-2
17-10
Brea Olinda
2-3
16-11
El Modena
0-5
14-11
Crestview League
league
All in all
canyon
5-0
18-9
Villa Park
4-1
24-3
Foothill
1-4
10-16
Esperanza
0-5
2-24
Golden West League
league
All in all
Garden Grove
7-2
19-8
Westminster
6-3
11-16
sea view
5-4
15-12
Segerstrom
4-5
8-18
Godinez
3-6
14-12
Western film
2-7
7-20
Garden Grove League
league
All in all
Los Amigos
8-1
17-8
Santiago
6-3
14-13
Bolsa Grande
5-4
9-18
Rancho Alamitos
4-5
11-12
Loara
4-5
9-18
La Quinta
0-9
4-23
Freeway League
league
All in all
Sonora
9-0
22-5
La Habra
8-1
19-8
Buena Park
5-4
20-5
Troy
3-6
13-14
Sunny Hills
2-7
13-14
Fullerton
0-9
4-23
Empire League
league
All in all
cypress
9-0
22-5
Crean Lutheran
6-3
15-10
Tustin
5-4
18-9
Valencia
4-5
18-9
Pacifica
2-7
14-13
kennedy
1-8
13-11
Academy League
league
All in all
St. Margaret’s
7-0
18-6
Sage Hill
5-3
11-15
Southlands Christian
4-3
11-15
Webb
1-6
5-15
Calvary Chapel / Downey
1-6
4-17