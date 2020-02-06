Advertisement

Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now

The rankings for the boy’s basketball leagues in Orange County will be updated through February 5. The ranking is updated several times a week based on published information.

Advertisement

Trinity League

league

All in all

Mater Dei

8-1

21-6

St. John Bosco

7-2

21-6

JSerra

6-3

21-6

Santa Margarita

3-6

13-13

Servite

2-7

16-11

Orange Lutheran

1-8

13-12

Südküstenliga

league

All in all

Capistrano Valley

7-0

25-2

Mission Viejo

4-3

22-5

San Clemente

3-4

16-11

Aliso Niguel

3-5

15-12

Trabuco Hills

1-6

14-12

Sea View League

league

All in all

Tesoro

6-1

20-4

Dana Hills

5-2

18-7

San Juan Hills

4-3

10-17

El Toro

3-5

15-11

Laguna Hills

0-7

11-14

Surf league

league

All in all

Newport Harbor

4-2

22-6

Edison

4-2

17-11

Los Alamitos

3-3

18-10

Corona del Mar

1-5

16-11

Wave League

league

All in all

Laguna beach

6-0

20-7

Fountain Valley

4-2

16-8

Huntington Beach

1-5

6-21

marina

1-5

10-18

San Joaquin League

league

All in all

Fairmont Prep

6-1

18-8

Pacifica Christian

6-1

19-7

Saddle valley Christian

3-4

21-6

Capistrano Valley Christian

3-4

13-14

Orangewood Academy

0-8

14-14

Pacific Coast League

league

All in all

Portola

8-1

16-11

Beckman

7-2

15-12

Northwood

5-4

10-17

university

4-5

9-15

Woodbridge

3-6

5-20

Irvine

0-9

6-21

Orange Coast League

league

All in all

Estancia

10-0

25-3

Santa Ana

6-4

14-12

Calvary chapel

5-5

10-17

Costa Mesa

4-6

9-19

backrest

4-6

6-22

orange

1-9

4-24

Orange League

league

All in all

century

10-0

19-8

savannah

8-2

8-18

Anaheim

5-5

10-17

Katella

5-5

8-16

Santa Ana Valley

2-8

5-23

magnolia

0-10

0-24

North Hills League

league

All in all

Yorba Linda

5-0

16-11

El Dorado

3-2

17-10

Brea Olinda

2-3

16-11

El Modena

0-5

14-11

Crestview League

league

All in all

canyon

5-0

18-9

Villa Park

4-1

24-3

Foothill

1-4

10-16

Esperanza

0-5

2-24

Golden West League

league

All in all

Garden Grove

7-2

19-8

Westminster

6-3

11-16

sea ​​view

5-4

15-12

Segerstrom

4-5

8-18

Godinez

3-6

14-12

Western film

2-7

7-20

Garden Grove League

league

All in all

Los Amigos

8-1

17-8

Santiago

6-3

14-13

Bolsa Grande

5-4

9-18

Rancho Alamitos

4-5

11-12

Loara

4-5

9-18

La Quinta

0-9

4-23

Freeway League

league

All in all

Sonora

9-0

22-5

La Habra

8-1

19-8

Buena Park

5-4

20-5

Troy

3-6

13-14

Sunny Hills

2-7

13-14

Fullerton

0-9

4-23

Empire League

league

All in all

cypress

9-0

22-5

Crean Lutheran

6-3

15-10

Tustin

5-4

18-9

Valencia

4-5

18-9

Pacifica

2-7

14-13

kennedy

1-8

13-11

Academy League

league

All in all

St. Margaret’s

7-0

18-6

Sage Hill

5-3

11-15

Southlands Christian

4-3

11-15

Webb

1-6

5-15

Calvary Chapel / Downey

1-6

4-17

Advertisement