Tiger Roll is only “50-50” to run at the Randox Health Grand National in Aintree in April, where he would try to emulate the big red rum with three victories over the famous fences.

The Grand National winners coach, Gordon Elliott (right) and Nigel Twiston-Davies, at St. Georges Hall for the 2020 Grand National Lunch at St. George’s Hall in Liverpool. Photo Healy Racing

The connections of the 10-year-old, trained by Gordon Elliott, are disappointed with the way the weights were framed for the race, which would carry a maximum weight of 11 pounds in the Irish Gold Cup.

Tiger Roll, the four-time Cheltenham Festival winner, had a setback earlier in the season and will return this weekend at Boyne Hurdle in Navan.

Eddie O’Leary, race director of his brother Michael’s Gigginstown stud, told Sky Sports Racing: “This horse loves discipline – every horse that competes near Aintree loves discipline, otherwise they wouldn’t be there. These horses are coming alive at Aintree They absolutely love discipline over the fences, it’s not a welfare issue – he would always carry 11 pounds, we understand that, but it’s how he is compressed about other horses.

“Native River – a gold cup winner – hacked last Saturday. He was compressed £ 2 and we have to give him £ 4. I see something very unfair there.

“The handicapper has to do his job and he did it. We wanted more (compression in the handicap). The decision is now in our hands, whether we run or not. Tiger is invaluable for us and we have to take care of him To take care of.”

“He would definitely be accepted into the Betway Bowl and probably the Punchestown Gold Cup. Hopefully he’ll get through the Navan test, he’ll come back after a setback – he won’t win, of course, but if he just pulls up with a smile . ” It’ll do that on his face and then drive on to Cheltenham and hopefully show us more there.

Then we will decide, but at the moment it is 50-50. The Betway Bowl is now definitely included in the calculation.

O’Leary added, “Tiger Roll is a very special horse – but is he a Gold Cup horse? A genius like Gordon Elliott has never thought of including him in the Gold Cup.

“Of course we would like to see Tiger Roll do it for three in a row, but we are very vocal about the fact that it (handicap) has to be compressed. It was compressed only 1 pound, which is a bit silly, so that’s why we have it make a decision. The welfare of the horse we feel is much more important to us than the breed.

“The Grand National is the biggest race in the world, it’s bigger than any other horse.”

Elliott accepted the rating of Tiger Roll far more.

He said: “A blind man would know that he will carry 11 pounds. We obviously hoped to lose a pound or two, but Martin (Greenwood, BHA Chase Handicapper) and his team have a job to do.

“With Magic Of Light, who finished second last year, we’re 4 pounds worse off, so it’s probably fair – I’m not going to give up.”

“Everyone has their own opinion. If it is left to me, he will run. He is a well-known name and it is the most famous race in the world.

“The plan is to run at the weekend and we’ll work back from there. Hopefully before Aintree he’ll have the chance to win at five Cheltenham festivals. He’s the horse of his life, so if we can get him back to Cheltenham . ” I’m gonna be happy.”

