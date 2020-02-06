Advertisement

Hawaii News

Updated 11:24 PM

Beach visitors were warned to stay out of the ocean between Keawakapu Beach and White Rock Beach in Wailea, Maui, on Wednesday after large tiger sharks were observed, including one that bit a stand-up paddle board, the State Department of Land and Natural Resources announced in a statement.

Wesley Mundy, DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Nature Conservation Policeman, said Maui County Ocean Safety officers were sent at 9:44 am after a stand-up paddle boarder reported

a 10-foot tiger shark about 300 meters off the coast from

the Andaz Wailea Resort.

The lifeguards went out on two jet skis and reported the possible sighting of three tiger sharks of at least 10 feet in length and one had bit the board.

“We say” possible “because we are not positive if they saw the same shark twice,” said Rylan Yatsushiro, chief of the Maui County Fire Department.

Then, “about 15-20 minutes later and a little southeast of the (first) contact, the Ocean Safety officers witnessed in part at least one shark that came to a group of paddleboarders who fend off their paddles,” Mundy said .

Nobody was injured.

On December 3 at Kihei, Maui, the inflatable board of stand-up paddler Larry Oberto was bitten by a 10-foot tiger shark and deflated; Oberto was rescued by paddle boarder AJ Gaston and, chased by the shark, the two men paddled safely to the shore.

The warnings will continue today until at least noon after the authorities patrol the area.

There are more tiger sharks in Maui waters in the winter than other seasons, with the highest numbers in January and February, according to new research on tagged tiger sharks by scientists from the Hawai’i Institute of Marine Biology.

However, no relationship was found between the number of sharks and bites.

