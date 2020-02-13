Short-form video streaming platform TikTok is accused of censoring videos of trans people by removing and muting them.

The streaming platform claimed videos were deleted because they violated smoking and nudity rules. However, they were unable to explain why all videos were removed.

Three trans TikTok users said videos with photos of their transitions were deleted. They were allowed to publish them again later.

Clarissa Jacobo told BBC News that a video of her experiences has been repeatedly reported that she deleted her account because she felt “defeated”.

TikTok is accused of blocking the content of trans people before anti-trans abuse is deleted.

“Nobody saw my content, nobody cared about it and there was nothing I could do,” she said.

“These apps censor LGBT developers who only want to spread positivity and want to help people, but who can’t because nobody can see them.”

In the meantime, trans woman Reice Hodges said that a video challenging her bullying on the platform was deleted before the abusive comments addressed to her were removed.

“There are countless teenagers and adults who turned to me and thanked me for lying down to be seen,” said Hodges.

“To block something that can raise the awareness of the trans community when we are facing so much hatred and disgust – where else should we go?”

In a statement, TikTok said the video platform was “an inclusive space for positive and creative expression”.

“We categorically do not remove content based on gender expression.

“We have a lively and diverse community on TikTok: there are almost two billion views of content under #trans and over 2.1 billion views of content under #lgbtq.

“We are proud to be a platform for positive and creative expression for our diverse user community.”

The platform has been accused of censoring LGBT + content in the past.

This is not the first time that TikTok has been accused of censoring LGBT + content. Last month, a gay man hit the platform to remove a video kissing his friend on New Year’s Eve.

The TikTok video was only a few seconds long and showed how the couple shared a kiss on the soundtrack of Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” with a sticker saying “Happy New Year”.

However, when Pasetsky received a notification that his post had been removed “because it violated the platform’s community guidelines,” he said that “he was flooded with feelings of shame and alienation.”