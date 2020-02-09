Advertisement

MORAGA, California – Gonzaga never ran at her rival Saint Mary’s gym on Saturday. Killian Tillie returned to the pitch after two missed games due to a left ankle sprain and scored 19 points against the Gaels when Gonzaga clinched a 90-60 win on Saturday night.

The Zags shot almost 68% in the game, the newcomer Drew Timme earned a team high and a new career high of 20 points in the 7-of-8 shooting.

Filip Petrusev earned his seventh double double of the season with an 18-point rebound on the 11th night, in which the Bulldogs were even 34 points clear in the second half.

They defensively restricted SMC to only 4 out of 14 points from the three-point range. Jordan Forde led the Gaels with 23 points, Malik Fitts with 12 points. These were the only two players in the double-digit range for Saint Mary.

Gonzaga improves to 11-0 in the WCC and 25-1 in a year-on-year comparison. They have free Thursday before playing Pepperdine in Malibu on Saturday at 7pm.

