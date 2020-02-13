Last Man Standing serves a special episode next Thursday, February 13, while star Tim Allen directs the episode “Break Out the Campaign”.

In the episode Vanessa (Nancy Travis) takes the first steps in her campaign for position at the State Assembly. When they ask Mike (Allen) and Carol (Tisha Campbell) for advice, she is torn apart about which direction to take.

There is “a fight between Carol and (Mike) about … what authentic personality we want to bring forward,” says Allen about Vanessa’s campaign strategy. “I know my wife, but Carol also does it as an educator. She is the school’s director and she has a different idea of ​​what’s important. And it was a great thing for Nancy Travis to be herself.”

The comedian, who has portrayed Mike Baxter for eight seasons, spoke more about what’s on the show, his approach to directing and having fun on the set. Plus, get an exclusive taste of the episode with a special clip below.

You direct this week’s episode, how did that happen? Did you want to take on that role or was it an opportunity that was offered to you?

Tim Allen: I went to the film school and I just love all the technical aspects of filmmaking, television and film. If I could direct my stand-up, I would. (I wanted to) direct (an episode) to give me, as a performer, an idea of ​​ways in which I can help myself and express myself better. And it’s always a great way to get in line with the great work that writers and production people do. They give me a lot of help.

The show is being recorded for a live audience. What challenges do you face when you direct in those circumstances?

I’m a smart ass. As soon as there is a crowd – even the crew is my crowd – I play music and dance around. I am a very different person when I direct. I really like doing the whole thing.

So is it as much fun as acting or is it more serious work?

It is much more serious because I have to think that I don’t do that as an actor. I like to direct the editing, because I like editing. So I have to make sure I get the right photos and all the pick-up pieces. But my (director of photography) and the (assistant director) really do so much of the work, mainly because they fill in. Because I don’t do it for a living, like the other directors, I really rely on AD and DP to help me.

What makes a perfect time to explore Vanessa’s political ambitions?

It is really just an organic process, especially if you get involved with your school system, and this is how you get involved with your school system. And then we become everything we are a little afraid of. “Oh my God, look – we have become politicians!”

From the perspective of a director, who breaks the easiest in a scene? Or is everyone a professional right now?

This group – I am grateful for it every day. We love what we do so much. We love this show. That is the family that we have established. After eight years it is still great for all of us that this feels fresh every day. I encourage playfulness at the expense of my professionalism, because every now and then you get the writers going: “Have you read the script?”

Because I am a comedian, I am joking because I naturally memorize my rules. So I am not a good example for everyone because I enjoy cutting all day long. It’s great to do this. But these guys are perfect professionals and know when to stand it. And when I directed it – because I don’t fart – it went really well.

What can viewers expect from the pike? Have you talked about future seasons?

I said my goal is always to be linear in the real world of the Baxters, and the girls have all moved. I’m pretty sure we’re going to get Kaitlyn Dever for some episodes to discuss where she’s at the Air Force. We put her in the academy and that is almost a commitment of nine or ten years. So you don’t come home (often). I don’t want to give away too much, but her story in the Air Force is pretty fun and sad because she’s gone and I really love being there. But we will deal with that.

We are going to treat the babies and set this up for a much larger Baxter clan as if it were continuing. And I always think in the back of my mind – and I hope that the studio and the network agree – that we should get to the point where the Baxters can say goodbye (we will). Right now I have an indication that that is on the horizon … when it works for them. On my bucket list it says that the Baxters are sliding away from television. It would be nice to enter the 10 years and then say, “Good night, everyone.”

After years of broadcast, which elements are crucial to maintain the tone of Last Man Standing and at the same time offer new storylines to viewers?

It is based on reality, such as writing a dramatic story and then finishing it with comedy beats. Don’t just write joke, joke, joke. We have shows that are really just a comedy, and that’s just a sitcom. I love that. But very often it is about something, and the team of Kevin Abbott puts together stories that mean something and it always gives you something nice to chew on. I think it is very important that it has a basis in reality.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TtS4URXxW2w (/ embed)

Last Man Standing, Thursday, 8 / 7c, Fox