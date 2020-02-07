Advertisement

So much has changed at Tim Hortons since it was taken over by RBI, the owner of Burger King.

Tim Hortons announced today that the loyalty program will transition to a point-based system starting February 26, 2020.

The current system rewards loyal Tim Hortons addicts with a free drink or baked goods after seven purchases. With the new route, Tim Reward users get 10 points for each transaction in question “and get exciting new reward levels starting at just 50 points.”

Advertisement

Here is a list of how the points can be redeemed:

50 points: Rösti, classic donuts, special donuts, cookies

70 points: brewed coffee, tea, dream donuts, bagels and baked goods

100 points: hot chocolate, french vanilla, iced coffee, wedges

140 points: Classic Iced Capp®, frozen drinks, espresso drinks, box with 10 Timbits®, yoghurt, oatmeal

180 points: Breakfast rolls, soups

220 points: BELTS, farmer’s breakfast rolls, lunch rolls, chilli

In the mobile app, you can redeem your rewards with a new counter that can store rewards for up to a year.

Timmies also unveiled coupons in the mobile app and it looks like this trend will continue by offering “exclusive benefits” starting with a special offer to earn double the points from February 26th to March 18th, 2020 and get a reward on her birthday. “

Tim Hortons started his reward program in March 2019, stating that there are now almost 8 million active members.

Advertisement