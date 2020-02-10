Advertisement

President Donald Trump’s approval rating among black voters is rising significantly, according to surveys after his election victory in 2017. At a Fox News appearance, Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) explained the reasons for this. This included initiatives by the Trump administration that directly benefited the African-American community.

“On election day 2016, it was 8 or 9 percent. His current approval rating is over 30 percent in the last four surveys I’ve seen, ”he said. “And there is a very specific reason why this is the case. He didn’t just say what he would do. He actually did it. Whether it was to fund HBCUs, historically black colleges and universities, or to reform criminal justice, opportunity zones, inheritance and work on sickle cell anemia, this president has been delivering for three years. ”

Advertisement

“And now it’s gaining importance in African-American communities in that nation,” continued Scott. “And that’s really good news for this president. And frankly, it’s fantastic news for America because we are demonstrating that the American dream, wherever you live, is good and healthy.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

Advertisement