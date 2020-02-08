Advertisement

Athlete Tim Tebow and his wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters started the sixth annual Night to Shine for people with special needs this week.

According to Fox News, around 215,000 volunteers were required to plan the celebrations, which were hosted by more than 720 churches in the United States and over 30 countries.

Advertisement

“We decided to make the biggest, the most special night of the year for people with special needs because they are worth it and special,” said Tebow.

On Friday, he tweeted a video compilation of events from different countries:

My favorite night of the year is here! #NightToShine

Check out some highlights from our three international kick-off proms! Over 700 night to shine evenings taking place tonight. Please pray for all hosts and all fantastic, honored guests. pic.twitter.com/YO16PNmRP0

– Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) February 7, 2020

“I want you to know that everything is about you tonight. The red carpet, the balloons, the celebration – it’s just for you, ”he said in the video.

“Because we love you. It is because you are important. It is because you are special and there is a great meaning in your life. For each and every one of you, we call you the king or queen of the prom, ”said Tebow.

On Friday, the Daytona Beach Fire Department in Florida tweeted photos of their firefighters accompanying Night to Shine attendees to their venue:

We love accompanying the prom queens across the red carpet for #NightToShine pic.twitter.com/54rPrPIz8S

– DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) February 8, 2020

Participants in Saluda, South Carolina enjoyed dancing the night away with school mascots and their friends:

The last night was an unforgettable night, and every king and queen shone all night.

We look forward to next year !! #NightToShine pic.twitter.com/k4TlSIo22Y

– Night To Shine: Saluda (@ntssaluda) February 8, 2020

On Friday, several first aiders in Hilliard, Ohio volunteered for the prom event to ensure that participants had the night of their lives.

Hilliard police officer Doug Lightfoot tweeted a photo of himself with a prom queen and said it was an honor to spend an evening at the celebration:

I had the honor to spend the evening with Mrs. Lily at #NightToShine. I love her smile! pic.twitter.com/bvFDSMiUs0

– Doug Lightfoot (@lightfootclan) February 8, 2020

In La Homa, Texas, a young woman named Viva showed off her beautiful prom dress as participants clapped and cheered as they whirled around:

Down by the border prom. Viva had so much fun. Interview # NightToShine #prom #beautiful. #Down syndrome #TeamDivaviva. #Ballkleid. #princess #queen #downbytheborder pic.twitter.com/x1qmbzqHtt

– “Mary Jane Lopez” (@ Mary Jane Piwa), February 8, 2020

On Friday, Waterfront Church DC tweeted photos of prom participants with their friends when they arrived for their big night in Washington DC:

Friends at the prom! #NightToShine pic.twitter.com/PqzqBf1E1s

– Waterfront Church DC (@Waterfront_DC) February 7, 2020

“The Christian faith is about loving Jesus and loving people, and that’s what we’re trying to do with this foundation and all our efforts,” says the Tim Tebow Foundation website.

The foundation said its mission was “to bring faith, hope, and love to those who need a brighter day in their darkest hour of need.”

Advertisement