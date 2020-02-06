Advertisement

President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a victory speech from the White House one day after the Senate exonerated him from both impeachment proceedings.

On Wednesday, the senators voted to exonerate Trump for abuse of power and obstruction to Congress Articles 48-52 and 47-53, respectively. Only one Republican, Senator Mitt Romney from Utah, voted to condemn Trump because he sided with the Democrats for impeachment.

After the vote, Trump posted on Twitter that he would make a public statement by the White House on Thursday afternoon to “discuss our country’s victory against impeachment fraud.”

Trump’s address is said to be broadcast live on C-SPAN 2, both on TV and on his website. However, viewers have to log in with the access data of their TV provider. Those who don’t have valid credentials can continue to watch the speech live on the White House YouTube page, the stream of which is expected to start at 12 noon.

Trump’s conviction in one or both of the articles would have required a two-thirds majority or 67 votes. Reaching this threshold would have required the support of at least 20 Republicans.

Romney’s vote for Trump’s conviction made him the first senator in US history to support the conviction of a president from his own legislature party.

“What he did was not perfect, no. It was a flagrant attack on the right to vote, our national security and our core values,” Romney said in a keynote speech. “Corrupting an election to keep yourself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive oath violation I can imagine.”

President Donald Trump gave a speech on the state of the Union when President Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence spoke in the House of Representatives chamber in Washington, DC on Tuesday. On Thursday, Trump is expected to deliver a speech on his Senate impeachment process.

Mark Wilson / Getty

In response, Trump went to Twitter to criticize the Utah senator.

“If the failed presidential candidate [Mitt Romney] had used the same energy and anger to defeat a faltering Barack Obama as he does to me hypocritically, he could have won the election. Read the transcripts!” Trump wrote early Thursday morning.

Before Trump’s speech about his acquittal, the President attended the National Prayer Breakfast. The annual event was launched by President Dwight Eisenhower and takes place on the first Thursday in February. Before Trump should deliver his remarks, attendees will hear a “prayer for the poor and persecuted” by Nancy Pelosi, House spokeswoman, according to the Washington Post.

