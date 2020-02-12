David Gough explained why timekeeping is not a big problem for referees and explains that reclassifying fouls is a much higher priority.

There has been controversy over the extra time in three of the Division 1 games this weekend, with Monaghan, Meath and Galway feeling particularly hurt. Donegal also fiercely denied the time added in the first round against Mayo.

Proposals have been made to remove the timekeeping from the referees, for example the introduction of a soccer style hooter system for women. Gough sees the merit in such an idea, but believes that this may not be feasible in all ATM reasons in Ireland.

Gough instead defended the timekeeping system available to the referees and explained why Ciarán Branagan was right to add three minutes to the six minutes already played when Dublin drew late against Monaghan on Saturday.

“Ciarán was absolutely right to extend the three minutes at the end of injury time,” Gough told RTÉs 2fm’s Game On.

“To explain to people how this works, Croke Park gave the referees new high-quality watches with three interfaces. The first interface is set to the duration of the game, the second interface starts from zero and the third interface works for additional time.

“When I press the button to start, the watch vibrates to let me know that the game has started, 35 counts down to zero, zero starts counting up, and the extra time has not moved yet.

“When I see an incident with serious injuries or blood injuries, when I am dealing with Hawk-Eye for a score, when a replacement happens, when I am involved in close combat or when I consult with referees, I press a button on my watch.

“The watch immediately starts to vibrate continuously and the counter, the third interface, counts up the additional time. It continues to vibrate to remind me to cancel it. If I have dealt with all situations, it could be a goalkeeper act.” To take a free kick, I press the button again and the user interface stops counting.

“In about 34 minutes, the fourth officer will say to me, ‘David, how much extra time?’

I could see four minutes and ten seconds on my watch and I say five minutes that we are rounding off.

“If there are any further delays within these five minutes, we will add that at the referee’s discretion. It will never be shared with others in the stadium, but the referee will have it on his watch.”

“I don’t think the problem is as big as people imagine.”

One watch, three interfaces – Referee @ goughd4 explains on @ GameOn2FM why timing is not as important for game officers as some people think, pic.twitter.com/3RBOi92WIy

– RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa), February 11, 2020

Instead, Gough prioritizes a review of the categories of foul that overburden the referees. He distributed 16 cards during Monaghan’s victory over Tyrone last Sunday week, many of which were brought to his attention by other officials.

I think the GAA will deal with the reclassification of foul play since I currently have 43 individual fouls that can appear on a Gaelic soccer field and are considered aggressive.

“This is a huge amount of information to remember and recall on a given day to know what the result is. Is it a free and a note? A free and a yellow? A free and a black? One free and one red? Is it a hop ball? Do I cancel a decision and turn the ball the other way?

“We want the GAA to move to a much simpler foul classification, where we play dangerous or reckless as a red card, play cynically as a black card and as a rough or disruptive game as a yellow card.”

Gough added that referees spend hundreds of dollars out of pocket for communication systems to speak to their referees and line judges because the radio systems at most ATM locations are unreliable.

Gough also highlighted Ciaran Whelan, who described Fergal Kelly’s decision to give Kerry captain David Clifford a second yellow card after consulting his referees as a terrible decision for RTÉ.

“The scrutiny by TV experts and analysts has increased, and we saw that in Ciarán Whelan’s comments this weekend. I would like to say that we still don’t know if anything else happened before this clip, a very short one clip.

“We have no idea if David Clifford was involved in an incident before, and we had to wait until there was a break before Fergal Kelly noticed it or if he was involved in anything right before this clip started.

“It was very unfortunate that Fergal and his referee were subjected to such a negative test.

“We have to remember that they are both volunteers and referees, apart from a post-game meal. And that’s it.”

