TORONTO –

Tim Hortons renews its loyalty program after parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc. has announced that the profit in the coffee chain is falling, and the coffee and donut-giveaways are partly due.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. Monday published its fourth quarter and full-year financial results, showing that Tim Hortons’ earnings fell, with the same revenue falling 4.3 percent in the quarter ending December 31. Sales fell even more in Canada, falling 4.6 percent in the same period.

RBI director Jose Cil blamed the decline in Tims Rewards loyalty program on 7.5 million members earlier than expected.

“We have drawn many more guests to our loyalty program, much faster than we had planned,” Cil said during a conference call with analysts. “Despite our recent results, we have a clear plan and believe it is within our control to make Tim Hortons grow in Canada again.” Cil said RBI will launch a “back-to-basics approach” focused on what Tim Hortons is known for – coffee, cakes and breakfast products – to regain speed.

From 26 February, Tims Rewards will change to what the company calls a point-based system. CTVNews.ca explains what changes and how consumers are affected:



THEN: HOW TIMS REWARDS USED TO WORK

Customers with a Tims Rewards card used to be able to exchange free coffee or baked goods after every seventh purchase



NOW: HOW TIMS CHANGE REWARDS

Customers with Tims Rewards cards collect 10 points for each purchase

Cardholders who do not register their cards (online or in the app) still receive coffee, tea or baked goods after every 70 points

Those who register can choose from 14 reward levels, each consisting of a different set of menu item rewards offered for different numbers of points

When registered cardholders have enough points, they can redeem them for an item at the chosen reward level or continue collecting



HOW IT WORKS

After collecting 50 points, people are eligible to redeem items

Regardless of the number of items you purchase, you will only receive 10 points per transaction

You can bank and cash up to 20,000 points when you order

Customers must wait 30 minutes before they can receive 10 more points with their next purchase

To be eligible, each purchase must have a total pre-tax total of more than $ 0.50



WHAT CAN MY POINTS GET:

50 points: hash browns, classic donut, specialty donut, cookies

70 points: coffee, tea, Dream Donuts, bagels and pastries

100 points: hot chocolate, French vanilla, iced coffee, wedges

140 points: Classic Iced Capp, frozen drinks, espresso drinks, box with 10 Timbits, yogurt, oatmeal

180 points: sandwiches breakfast, soups

220 points: BELT, farmer’s sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, chili



If Tims Rewards members have not registered before April 22, they will automatically be bumped into the lowest reward level.

Points expire after one year after you have earned them. Tims also sends exclusive offers and birthday rewards to registered members through the new program.

RBI says that only 25 percent of the current 7.5 million members are currently registered.

Despite the upcoming changes, RBI said that Tims Rewards is expected to sell a few more quarters less.



NEW ROLL UP THE EDGE SIZE

The introduction of the new loyalty program has pushed Tim Horton’s distinctive promotion Roll Up the Rim, which runs from February to April every year.

The coffee chain said that its iconic competition would undergo a major refurbishment last year after it was unable to boost sales and the company received repercussions from environmentalists about its disposable cups.

RBI says that a major part of renewing the promotion will move it online. However, Tims still has to reveal what the new promotion will look like or when it will start.

Joshua Kobza, chief operating officer of RBI, said during the call that the chain wants to give customers time to understand the changes in the loyalty program before announcing a new Roll Up the Rim format in the coming weeks.



CHANGES IN MILK COPIES, COFFEE QUALITY

In addition to the changes to the loyalty program, RBI said it plans to improve Tim Hortons’ sales performance by improving the quality of its products. This includes offering skimmed and almond milk to customers, and improving the quality of bread and bacon used in sandwiches.

Cil said in the conference call that RBI is planning to roll out fresh coffee brewers for a better-tasting and more consistent cup of coffee. The technology is present at more than 2,000 locations and Cil said it will be installed in the remaining stores mid-year.

In the plan Tims will also take a step back to experiment with new menu items that deviate from the “core values”. Tim Hortons removed Beyond Meat burgers from the menu in September, two months after the introduction of the alternative protein product at most of its nearly 4,000 locations in Canada.

“These adjustments may seem basic, but that’s the point: being absolutely the best at the base we’re already famous for,” Cil said.

With files from The Canadian Press

