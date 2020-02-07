Advertisement

Tipperary boss David Power hopes that his team’s 800 km round trip to Derry this weekend will be a positive team builder and will end with the fifth point from three NFL games.

The Power team scored the last five points last weekend in Drogheda to beat Louth by one point. After the tie against Down, he hopes for a third positive result on Sunday at Celtic Park.

Rory Gallagher’s Derry is still looking for her first win in Division 3 since her promotion last season, and Power hopes it will be a rewarding journey in every way.

“It is a challenge and it is also a journey. We will get up on Saturday evening and stay in the country,” said Power.

“We will get ready on Sunday morning. Driving from South Tipperary to Derry would be too long to do everything in one day.

“If we are lucky enough to get another result, we will take a break.”

If you had five out of six points after the third round, it would be a huge step forward in the second group of games with Cork and Longford.

“It’s a daunting challenge, but we know we can get a result there that can be done a lot.”

Power has reported no new injuries and hopes to have Robbie Kiely back after his hamstring pain. Kiely played Tipp ‘s first round against Down, while opponents on Sunday pressed the Morne men very close last weekend. Power pulls a shape line from side to side and expects a very tough test.

“This is the third game in 14 days, so we have to make sure we don’t take any chances with anyone.” Hopefully Robbie Kiely will be back on Sunday, but it depends on how he recovers from his injury.

“We will continue. We watched Derry against Down last Saturday and Derry won 95% of the game.

“In the end, the descent was very, very strong. Derry missed many opportunities and Down punished them for it. This game has shown that there is very little between teams in Division 3. Rory Gallagher is a very experienced manager slash trainer. He worked with Jimmy McGuinness in Donegal and directed Donegal, Fermanagh and now Derry. He is obviously a very good manager.

“If we can improve what we’ve been doing over the past two weekends, we will likely have a great chance of doing something about it.” Sometimes tip can be a little inconsistent. We’re good at getting one result, but getting two or three in a row is our goal. “

