Sunday saw the highest number of new deaths from the outbreak of novel coronavirus pneumonia (NCP) in a single day in China. 97 people died until midnight and the death toll reached 908 on the mainland.

The total number of infections rose to 40171, health officials said at the morning meeting on Monday.

The number of deaths and infections far exceeded the number of victims of the 2002/03 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which also broke out in China.

Experts say SARS mortality was higher than that of NCP.

The new figures come from WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and state that “there have been some cases of the spread of the Corona virus (abroad) to people without travel history to China. Detection of a small number of cases may indicate greater prevalence in other countries. In short, we may only see the tip of the iceberg. “

Worldwide, more than 300 cases have been reported in at least 25 countries.

Outside the mainland, two people died – one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

The worst hit central Chinese province reported 2,618 new NCP cases, 91 new deaths and 356 recovery cases on February 9.

The total number of infections in the province rose to 29,631, 871 dead and 1,795 recovered.

The NHC said 6,484 patients remained in severe condition and 23,589 people were suspected of being infected with the virus.

According to the commission, 399,487 close contacts were found, of which 29,307 were released from medical observation on Sunday and 187,518 others were still under medical observation.

The raging outbreak, first detected in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, has prompted the government to block nearly 15 cities in the province to curb the spread of the virus.

China’s newly confirmed cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia outside of Hubei Province, which is the epicenter city of Wuhan, have declined for five consecutive days, according to the National Health Commission (NHC).

According to the spokesman for the NHC, Mi Feng, 509 confirmed new cases outside Hubei were reported on Saturday, which was around 42.8 percent below the number reported on Monday.

The number of newly confirmed cases in these provinces has been 890 (Monday), 731 (Tuesday), 707 (Wednesday), 696 (Thursday) and 558 (Friday) in the past few days.

Michael Ryan, director of the WHO Health Emergency Program, said on Sunday that the “stable phase” of the outbreak “could reflect the impact of control measures”.

State media reported Monday that China has provided 71.85 billion yuan (US $ 10.3 billion) in tax funds to help combat the novel outbreak of the corona virus.

As of 6:00 p.m., 31.55 billion yuan was spent on Saturday night by Finance Minister Liu Kun at a national conference call.

Meanwhile, WHO chief Tedros said the spread of the virus outside of China appears slow but could be accelerating.

