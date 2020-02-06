Advertisement

The Tennessee Titans hired Jim Haslett to fill the gap in the coach of the linebackers, but no defensive coordinator has been appointed, even though the team said it had “completed” the coaching staff.

On the heels of mentioning Anthony Midget as the coach of the defensive back, Tennessee head coach Titans Mike Vrabel has taken another step in his coaching staff – or four, but none of them have appointed a defensive coordinator.

According to Jim Wyatt of Titans Online, the Titans have officially completed their coaching staff, with Jim Haslett being named as the new inside linebackers coach.

The team also changed the titles for three other coaching staff, including Ryan Crow (special team assistant), Matt Edwards (defensive assistant) and Scott Booker (safeties).

The move with the ILB coach could not have been more appropriate. Haslett coached Mike Vrabel as the defensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1997 to 1999. His most recent stint as coach from within linebackers was from 2016 to 2018 with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Haslett brings 12 years of experience as a defensive coordinator and six years as a head coach in the NFL, but do the Titans expect him to name plays?

That remains to be seen, but for now the Titans will not call a defensive coordinator where the coaching staff is already done with these movements.

– Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) 6 February 2020

There has been a sense of uncertainty since former defensive coordinator Dean Pees retired, and this recruitment will not stop altogether. From now on it seems that Vrabel will call for the defense in 2020, or at least play a greater role on that side of the ball.

But Haslett is a solid coach with a lot of experience. He led the defense to several top-12 finishes in permitted yards, including three with Vrabel.

And while Vrabel is about to do something special as a head coach, this move offers stability and wisdom from a veteran. Haslett gained AP Coach of the Year in 2000 as head coach of the New Orleans Saints. Such things don’t just happen.

Haslett played eight seasons in the NFL as a linebacker, drafted in the second round of the 1979 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He was named NFL defensive rookie of the year in 1979.

