CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 8: Rashaan Evans # 54 of the Tennessee Titans sticks out his tongue at Jarvis Landry # 80 of the Cleveland Browns after tackling Landry in the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 8, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau / Getty Images)

Tennessee Titans in linebacker Rashaan Evans was among the leaders in “crowds stops” in 2019.

Within linebacker Rashaan Evans had a great defensive season with 111 total tackles, came second in the team and only two behind cornerback Logan Ryan. Although Evans finished 24th in the tackles competition, he did finish in the top three of what Next Gen Stats calls “hustle stops”.

Hustle stops are defined as “tackles that result in a successful defense game where the player travels more than 20 meters from snap to tackle,” says Next Gen Stats.

Evans had 17 of them in 2019.

Fred Warner finished T-4 in crowds this season (16), showing off his ability to make speed and range play.

Hustle Stops – Tackles resulting in a successful defense game in which the player travels more than 20 meters from snap to tackle # SBLIV | #GoNiners pic.twitter.com/O1OW8xZkqf

– Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) 1 February 2020

This is incredible considering that while running 20 or more yards to make a single tackle on some games, he was able to stay on the field for 86 percent of all defensive snaps, which is 39 percent more then in 2018.

Evans has shown great promise to keep improving after a season of raising his pocket, QB pressure and tackle numbers.

Because the Titans are still looking for an internal linebacker coach, we can only hope that Mike Vrabel will hire someone who will only benefit Evans so that he can continue to grow and help improve a Titans defense that is only 21st. in the yards of the opponent per match.

Evans helped improve a run defense it needed after finishing in the lower half of the competition in rush yards allowed in the 2018 campaign.

One thing that would be a welcome sight to most Titans fans is to see an internal linebacker coach who can help Evans cover the pass. Evans allowed a quarterback rating of 112.5 when throwing in his coverage, along with 9.2 meters per target, according to Pro Football Reference.

Titans fans must be enthusiastic about the leap Evans has already made from year one to two. In the future, he should be a player who can make an important contribution to the defense of Vrabel and the Titans.

