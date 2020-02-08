Advertisement

CBS Sports’ redraft from the 2019 NFL Draft finally gave the Tennessee Titans a different first round choice than what the team originally got away with.

It’s always nice to see how things could have gone differently in an earlier version after seeing the players in action, and that’s exactly what CBS Sports did with the Tennessee Titans and the rest of the NFL.

In a new version of the NFL version of 2019, Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports lets the Titans take the receiver Deebo Samuel with the number 19 general choice in the first round. Meanwhile, the original first round of the team, defending lineman Jeffery Simmons, goes two places earlier to the New York Giants.

The new version also has a broad receiver A.J. Brown, who in the second round with the number 51 went from the Titans to the Titans and jumped all the way to number 3 to the New York Jets.

Brown’s jump in the first round and top five is not surprising. Brown led all rookie receivers in yards and touchdowns, and his 20.2 yards per reception was the second most in the competition.

He was easily the best rookie receiver and no first-year offensive player in the entire competition had more impact on his team than the Ole Miss product, which was one of the most explosive players in the entire NFL.

From week 7, which coincides with quarterback Ryan Tannehill taking over the start of the Titans, only two receivers have a higher rank than Brown posted per Pro Football Focus. You can only imagine which songs Brown could have placed in 16 games with Tannehill.

If you add it all up, it’s a travesty that Brown didn’t win an Offensive Rookie of the Year, and the fact that he finished third in the vote was even worse.

However, leaving Samuel in the first round would have been a solid consolation prize. Just like Brown, Samuel, who was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the second round (No. 36) for Brown, is great at winning yards after the catch and he really broke out in his first season.

In addition, Samuel is the type of player that you can set up anywhere on the pitch, which gives offensive flexibility in how they can engage the talented young recipient.

As much as I love Samuel, the Titans are clearly much better off with both Brown and Simmons, and this new version shows how much a steal general manager Jon Robinson received in his first and second round guitar picks.

