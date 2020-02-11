Advertisement

The Tennessee strategist Titans Ryan Tannehill is said to have hired a new representation if he approaches this agency out of season.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the signal caller is working with Brian Ayrault and Todd France from CAA Sports, the same agency that represents the decline of Derrick Henry.

Tannehill previously worked with Pat Dye Jr. from SportsTrust Advisors, and it was Dye Jr. that facilitated the trade that Tannehill sent from the Miami Dolphins to the Titans, leading to the quarterback who had his best season as a professional and revived his career.

This is a great off-season for the 31-year-old quarterback, as he could get a hefty sum of money if he came to the open market after a striking campaign had thrown him at 6,742 yards and 22 touchdowns for six picks.

Tannehill also led the NFL in passer rating (117.5) and finished third in completion rate (70.3), and was named Comeback player of the year.

The Titans have some control in this situation and do not necessarily have to sign Tannehill for a long-term agreement.

Tennessee could choose to use the Tannehill franchise tag to prevent it from negotiating with other teams. In that case, Tannehill would play one season under the tag and earn a shadow of less than $ 27 million, but the Titans could still work out a long-term deal in that scenario.

Another alternative would be to use the transition tag on the Texas A&M product, which would allow him to negotiate with other teams, but the Titans would have the opportunity to match each offer. This would be a good way to see what the market is for Tannehill, while the risk of losing it to another team is somewhat controlled.

Somehow the expectation is that Tannehill will be back in Nashville by 2020.

