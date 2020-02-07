Advertisement

NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 15: Ryan Tannehill # 17 hands the ball to Derrick Henry # 22 of the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen / Getty Images)

Seven Tennessee Titans make PFF’s top 101 players from the 2019 list by Michael Moraitis

Tennessee strategist Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill in game action was absolutely breathtaking.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill had a career year during his 2019 campaign. He was in a situation that many thought he could not do, a 2-4 Tennessee Titans team that urgently needed an upgrade to the quarterback position.

Tannehill not only met his expectations, he also exceeded them. He was able to play directly in the system that emphasized a major attack.

Tannehill closed the season with a caliber classification of 140.6 while performing a game action, which led all quarterbacks in the NFL. This is extremely impressive and should make Titans fans enthusiastic and hopeful for the future everywhere.

Tannehill also led the league in the general pass position at 117.5 and finished the season third in completion percentage with more than 70 percent. He finished in the top three by throwing the least amount of “convertible balls,” according to Pro Football Focus, and was even their top rated quarterback.

This shows a high IQ quarterback who is not going to throw the ball into a high-risk area, which is good as the Titans are not necessarily a pass-first team. They trust the flight, but a man like Tannehill makes it harder for the defense to prepare for a Titans attack that can now do much more than just give the ball to run back Derrick Henry.

Tannehill’s ability to sell the run during play-action calls is essential to air the ball in the field. The threat that Henry poses ensures that defenses displace the row of scrimmage, leaving one-to-one matchups behind for recipients such as rookie wideout A.J. Brown – and Tannehill has proven that he can exploit those matchups.

Tannehill is a free agent this summer and the Titans must try to chase him strong in an attempt to bring back – and hopefully supplement – the same team that just went to the AFC Championship Game.

