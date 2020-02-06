Advertisement

The Tennessee Titans take a cornerback in the first round of Todd McShay’s sham design.

One of the needs that the Tennessee Titans can meet in the 2020 NFL draft is on the corner back, and it is a necessity that ESPN’s Todd McShay believes the team will go into the first round.

In his latest sham design, McShay believes that the Titans will choose Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene with the number 29 overall choice in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In 25 total games the last two seasons, the 5-foot-11, 200-pound corner put together 92 tackles (67 solo, 2.5 for loss), an interception and 18 passes defended.

Advertisement

McShay points to the pass defense finish of the Titans as the No. 24 unit and the possible departure of corner back Logan Ryan in the free office as his reasoning to make this choice, although the previous point is a little misleading when all is considered is taken.

Tennessee had to deal with a lot of secondary injuries this season, and in particular to corners Malcolm Butler (he was placed on IR after week 9) and Adoree ‘Jackson (he missed four games at the end of the season and five in total) ).

That does not mean that the Titans should not look for a corner, because they should be. I only give some context to that pass defense ranking.

Regarding the Ryan point, I think the Titans are already prepared when he leaves in a free office. Amani Hooker, the fourth round of 2019 in Tennessee, was a sensational lock angle at the university and could be the man who will eventually replace Ryan in 2020.

The Titans’ need for a cornerback will depend more on what this team sees for Butler’s future. With three years to go, Butler is about to earn more than $ 41 million in that time span and could be a candidate to be cut so quickly this year because he is probably not worth about $ 13 million despite picking up his game since a rough first half of 2018.

Although its 2020 deadcap number is not too friendly this year ($ 6 million), it would still save more than $ 7 million. In 2021 and 2022, Butler’s dead cap number is $ 4 million and $ 2 million respectively.

It is probably more likely that the Titans will hold him this season to possibly not completely disrupt their secondary with Ryan on the way to Nashville, but I could certainly see that Butler was a cap victim afterwards.

In the meantime, CEO Jon Joninson should consider asking Butler to restructure his sample agreement.

In addition, Jackson is entering the fourth year of his rookie deal and will almost certainly pick up his fifth-year option this season. As it looks now, Jackson looks like a keeper, but you never know how it can continue.

Bottom line: the Titans should aim at a certain point during this design, because the situation in secondary could change drastically in the coming years.

Advertisement