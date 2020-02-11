Advertisement

COURTESY RAY JR. TLC has postponed its concert this weekend in Honolulu.

Saturday’s TLC concert at the Blaisdell Arena has been postponed until next year due to a medical emergency involving a close relative of one of the singers of the duo.

In a statement, promoter Ray Jr said: “Group members Tionne and Chilli apologize and look forward to seeing their fans in Hawaii. The group is looking forward to a future concert date in 2021. “

“We can’t wait to see your Hawaii!” TLC said in the release.

Advertisement

The group, consisting of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, is known for their four number 1 hits, including “Waterfalls” and “No Scrubs.”

Local artist Eli-Mac was scheduled to open. A new date for the show has not been set.

Ticket holders can return their tickets for a refund at the time of purchase.

The 98 ° concert in the arena on Friday – which was packed with the TLC show as part of a two-night event called “A Valentine’s Engagement” – is not affected.

Advertisement